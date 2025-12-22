Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

2 hours ago

As the new year roles in and you start setting your new year resolutions, joining The Cardiff Tab should definitely be one of them. We are looking for enthusiastic new writers to join our team.

Whether you have experience in the journalism field or not there is a place for you. You will have the opportunity to write about a large range of topics whether it’s on the news side or the more light-hearted features and guides side and can pick them up whenever you want.

The only requirement is that you are a university student studying in Cardiff!

If you need some further encouragement to add it to your list making it a new year, new you here are some of the perks that come with joining The Cardiff Tab:

1. Developing writing and editing skills

As a writer you will learn how to write and edit professional articles and how to follow the style guide so you can write to your full potential. These are great skills to have for any career but also during your university time to help you get the best grades.

2. Networking – making friends in a talented team

Being a part of The Cardiff Tab, you won’t only being learning new things but you’ll have the opportunity to meet a whole new group of people at bi-weekly meetings and maybe make some new life-long friends. You can learn new things about the industry just from other people in the team.

3. Build your CV and portfolio

The skills that you will learn will be a valuable part of your CV and the article can be used in your portfolio showing off your skill set. As a nationally recognised news site this will be a great asset to your CV making you stand out against other candidates.

4. Write about what you want when you want

You aren’t required to write a certain number of articles so are able to pick up commissions when its convenient for you. You can be flexible around your schedule but also can give suggestions to our editors on articles you think could be great. As long as your story is about a university in Cardiff or a Cardiff student you can pitch it. This is a change you may not get elsewhere, but it’s a really useful one to the find what you enjoy writing about the most.

5. Write about breaking news stories

You will have access to breaking news stories that may not have been written by any other news outlet – which is a great opportunity. You will have the chance to craft your own angle on the article and at times interview those who are affected. With frequent commissions you could write regular news articles with a chance of writing exclusive content as well.

6. Work with a nationally recognised news site

Last but not least, arguably one of the best parts, is that The Cardiff Tab is a nationally recognised news site. It is a local branch of The Tab and is respected as the biggest student news site in the country. Joining us will mean that you can work with student journalists across the country and is a great foot in the door before graduating.

So, if you are interested in joining The Cardiff Tab make sure you check out our socials and come to our first meeting back in January.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.