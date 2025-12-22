The Tab

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

New year, New journalist

Hawra Ghor | Gaming, News

As the new year roles in and you start setting your new year resolutions, joining The Cardiff Tab should definitely be one of them. We are looking for enthusiastic new writers to join our team.

Whether you have experience in the journalism field or not there is a place for you. You will have the opportunity to write about a large range of topics whether it’s on the news side or the more light-hearted features and guides side and can pick them up whenever you want.

The only requirement is that you are a university student studying in Cardiff!

If you need some further encouragement to add it to your list making it a new year, new you here are some of the perks that come with joining The Cardiff Tab:

1. Developing writing and editing skills

As a writer you will learn how to write and edit professional articles and how to follow the style guide so you can write to your full potential. These are great skills to have for any career but also during your university time to help you get the best grades.

2. Networking – making friends in a talented team

Being a part of The Cardiff Tab, you won’t only being learning new things but you’ll have the opportunity to meet a whole new group of people at bi-weekly meetings and maybe make some new life-long friends. You can learn new things about the industry just from other people in the team.

3. Build your CV and portfolio

Most Read

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

The skills that you will learn will be a valuable part of your CV and the article can be used in your portfolio showing off your skill set. As a nationally recognised news site this will be a great asset to your CV making you stand out against other candidates.

4. Write about what you want when you want

You aren’t required to write a certain number of articles so are able to pick up commissions when its convenient for you. You can be flexible around your schedule but also can give suggestions to our editors on articles you think could be great. As long as your story is about a university in Cardiff or a Cardiff student you can pitch it. This is a change you may not get elsewhere, but it’s a really useful one to the find what you enjoy writing about the most.

5. Write about breaking news stories

You will have access to breaking news stories that may not have been written by any other news outlet – which is a great opportunity. You will have the chance to craft your own angle on the article and at times interview those who are affected. With frequent commissions you could write regular news articles with a chance of writing exclusive content as well.

6. Work with a nationally recognised news site

Last but not least, arguably one of the best parts, is that The Cardiff Tab is a nationally recognised news site. It is a local branch of The Tab and is respected as the biggest student news site in the country. Joining us will mean that you can work with student journalists across the country and is a great foot in the door before graduating.

So, if you are interested in joining The Cardiff Tab make sure you check out our socials and come to our first meeting back in January.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Hawra Ghor | Gaming, News

Read Next

‘Is pegging gay?’: Bangor University’s controversial debate goes viral

Here are the eight most feral gifts you can find in Cardiff this Christmas

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: Your 12 day guide for festive fun

Latest
december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year