Here are the eight most feral gifts you can find in Cardiff this Christmas

Feral or just unique?

Emma Matthews | Guides

We’ve all been there: You’ve left your shopping to the last minute and you’re realising that you need something that screams “I panicked on Queen Street”.

When it comes to gift giving, there are some Cardiff students who want something practical and serious, and some who just love a good laugh. These ideas are for the latter, unless the person you’re buying for is into some abstract stuff.

So, these are the most chaotic, aggressively Welsh gifts you can shove under the tree or whip out for your flat’s Secret Santa.

1. The full Welsh starter pack

If you want a present that turns your best friend into a walking tourism advert, this is the place for you: Think Welsh 10 Commandments t-shirt, a five-by-three-foot dragon flag, sheep plushies, dragon hats and a “Land of the Dragon” apron. Perfect for that housemate who already wears a bucket hat to YOLO and now needs a national costume to match.

2. Love Wales – the chaotic wall of red, green and regret

Love Wales, located near St Mary’s Street, is arguably known for a messy, chaotic night out. It boasts shelves of slate coasters, dragon mugs and random slogans you definitely can’t pronounce sober. Absolutely nothing in here is necessary, which is exactly why your flatmate needs a Welsh flag oven glove and a Cymru bucket hat wrapped up together.

3. Welsh love spoon 

Want to propose and mildly terrify someone at the same time? Get them a carved love spoon explaining eternal devotion after three Hinge dates. It’s traditional, it’s cute, and it will sit on their wall silently judging every situationship they have for the next decade.

4. Dragon glassware

Because nothing says “student house” like drinking £5 Echo Falls from a dragon wine glass or daffodil shot glass. Castle Welsh Crafts also offers dragon tankards the size of your head, ideal for whoever pres with Strongbow Dark Fruits.

5. Welsh Gifts in Cardiff Market

Down in Cardiff Market you can buy an actual miner’s lamp. Imagine rocking up to pres in Cathays with a brass lamp instead of a normal bedside light. Add a “Ae Ewe the Boss” table mat, a cockle bonnet hat and a Welsh dragon waistcoat, and you’ve basically recreated your nan’s front room in a student kitchen.

6. Slate everything – because coasters are a personality now

Heart-shaped slate coasters, “Gwlad, Gwlad” national anthem plaques, Celtic flower clocks – if it can be made of slate, someone in Cardiff already sells it. This is an ideal gift for that one course mate who has decided they are “really into interiors” but still lives in a room with Blu-Tacked Freshers’ Week posters.

7. Mor Ladron spiced rum pirate energy but make it Welsh

From the Welsh Bottle Shop you can pick up Mor Ladron spiced rum – a bottle that looks classy but will almost definitely end up in a sticky corner of someone’s bedroom after New Year’s. Great for the mate who thinks they’re a cocktail connoisseur but only knows how to make “rum and Coke”.

8. Seaweed rum

Yes, it’s rum made with seaweed. No, absolutely nobody knows why. This is the present you buy for the flatmate who insists on doing “tasting nights” and then makes everyone drink out of random mismatched glasses. Ferality level: Gifting your friend the ocean in alcohol form.

So, if you’re still stuck for ideas, just head into town, follow the trail of dragon flags, and ask yourself: “Would my mum be horrified if I unwrapped this?” If the answer is yes, congratulations – you’ve found a truly feral Cardiff Christmas present.

Latest

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

