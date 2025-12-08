Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

1 hour ago

We’ve all been waiting for this moment for far too long. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is here! The beloved cast and characters are nearly ten years older, and so are we.

It’s been so long I think we’ve all forgotten about some of the gang’s hobbies, interests and personality traits, which is why I’m here to remind you with an analysis of the characters based on which University of York college they’d be in.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) – Langwith

The iconic Eleven would definitely be part of Langwith, one of the most bustling colleges on Campus East. She’d be at Glasshouse karaoke every week, unbothered and always having fun. I also think she’d have great taste in food, so she’d devour some YUZU bao buns. She’d want an en-suite but would not be a mysterious flatmate, she’d be very sociable in the kitchen and would always be up for a chat on the sofa.

She’d get creative and make cute artwork to stick on the huge Langwith windows! You’d also always see her in the Piazza collecting mail from her adopted dad, Hopper, who would send her treats and goodies all the time.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) – David Kato

Mike would definitely be in David Kato, and I could see him making the most of everything Campus East has to offer. I’m picturing him sporting a David Kato hoodie that would be worn daily. If you ever saw him without it, that would be because Eleven would be borrowing it for his scent.

Speaking of Eleven, Mike would be an adopted housemate in Eleven’s flat in Langwith, and he would probably be a bit of a hermit in his own flat.

Hopper (David Harbour) – Wentworth

Hopper would be a locked-in postgraduate in Wentworth, already having academic experience and studying something like Forensics or Criminology at a higher level. He’d be a quiet and reserved housemate, but approachable and kind. He’d be prioritising his studies, but open to going crazy at the weekend with some persuasion.

He’d love the natural open space nearby, enjoying an audiobook or podcast as he does his food shop. You’d definitely see him savouring his morning coffee on a bench in the allotment, accompanied by his seminar reading.

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) – Vanbrugh

Wanting to be near the Physics building on Campus West, Dustin would have chosen Vanbrugh. He would be a sociable and hilarious presence in V-Dining for his catered meals, and he would have made a friend group in V-Bar.

He would be an active visitor of The Warren, taking his Dungeons & Dragons board there during free spaces in his timetable.

Will (Noah Schnapp) – Goodricke

Will would be a member of Campus East’s most underrated college, Goodricke. He’d be nestled away painting the scenery, and he’d especially like the forest green colour in the college’s logo.

I’m also imagining him running for a position on the college committee, because whilst he is introverted, he would be passionate about college issues and would want to help everyone have the best experience possible. He would be community-driven and proud of his college. The highlight of his year would easily be planning Goodfest!

Max (Sadie Sink) – Halifax

Max would’ve chosen Halifax because she would’ve noticed its unique charm. She’d make lifelong friends thanks to the college’s bustling community spirit, and her group would skate in the Outback park behind Lindley Court.

She would be very social in her iconic Halifax kitchen, and she’d get an ice cream every time the ice cream van appears. I could also see her going to the free brunch at JJ’s before her lecture.

Steve (Joe Keery) – Derwent

I could absolutely see Steve living in Derwent. You’d find him devouring loaded fries in Courtyard during the day, and at the bar sinking pints in the evening. His favourite time of year would be Ragnarok for the cheap drinks.

He would pick a more affordable college to have more money to spend on fun things, and he would live up to Derwent’s party reputation. He would have thought strategically about Derwent’s convenient and central location on Campus West, enabling him to easily soak up everything Campus West has to offer.

Robin (Maya Hawke) – Anne Lister

Robin would have chosen Anne Lister based on Lister’s history as an inspirational sapphic icon. The college’s vibrancy, community and amazing vibe would be an added bonus for her.

I could definitely see her challenging people to a game of pool or table tennis in the Hub, and continuing the fun in Glasshouse in the evening.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) – Wentworth

Joyce would be studying for a postgraduate degree in something related to health and social care in Wentworth. She would love the chill vibes of the college, and would enjoy being around the swans and ducks.

She would make the most of all the postgraduate events on offer and meet as many people as possible. She would love York’s history and beauty in general.

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) – James

Lucas would live up to this college’s sporty reputation and pick James. He’d try out lots of other sports, not just basketball, and he’d certainly be a treasurer for a sports club. He would also be closely connected to The Warren in Vanbrugh, where you would always find him playing Dungeons & Dragons with Dustin.

I could also see him hanging out in the Lakeside common room and appreciating the view. Of course, he would also be found walking through 22 acres to visit Max in Halifax!

Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) – Alcuin

Jonathan would be in Alcuin because it has easy access to the library and The Kitchen where he would be found editing his photographs in the outside seating area.

Alcuin’s unique hilltop location would provide inspiration for Jonathan’s photography. He would love everything Campus West has to offer. He would always be at live music events and the Norman Rea Gallery.

Nancy (Natalia Dyer) – Constantine

Nancy would pick one of Campus East’s most attractive and exciting colleges, Constantine. She would be willing to spend a few extra pounds if it meant she could be in the pink college and have an en-suite.

She would keep her en-suite spotlessly clean and would carefully decorate her room to make it feel like home. She would also appreciate being close to the GP for when she gets fresher’s flu!

Featured image before edits via YouTube.