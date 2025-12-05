The Cardiff Uni gaze: Here’s the uniform you’ll be seeing everyone wear this winter

The weather outside is frightful…but why not try look delightful?

The Cardiff Uni gaze is all about the unofficial uniform you’ll see students following. Whether it’s in the library, in town or in your lectures, you have definitely spotted someone wearing these clothes.

So here’s the unspoken, but bona fide dress code that everyone has adopted to combat the frosty weather outside.

1. The North Face puffer (the black one, obviously)

Are you really following any uni dress code if you don’t own the black North Face puffer jacket?

We’re starting off strong with this – it is essentially the paragon for uni clothing during the winter. You can consider it the perfect outer layer for chilly walks to the SU, and even nights out to the pub when you promise yourself you won’t drink more than a pint.

Even if you don’t own one, you’re guaranteed to see someone wearing it to class. Bonus: An oversized puffer can have the dual purpose of becoming a blanket during lectures, which you’ll probably need to keep you warm, especially if your lecture is in that glacial building on Colum Road.

So, instead of hanging onto those vintage Depop jackets and pretending they’re warm enough, invest in one of these and you are promised to feel a lot cosier and comfortable when you head out of the house.

2. The classic sweatpants and sweatshirt combo

A Cardiff classic. There’s nothing cosier than a matching sweatpants and sweatshirt set. It’s comfortable, looks flattering, and creates the illusion that you are still going strong towards the end of the term.

With fluctuating temperatures and conditions outside, this combo provides you with the perfect opportunity to layer up as well. The best move would be to get two or three sets to ensure you have backups for those dark and wintry mornings when you’ve got lectures to head to, and potentially little (or none) of the laundry done for you to have some go-to outfits ready.

You’ve also got a variety of shoe pairings for this – whether it’s trainers to make your trek through Cathays comfortable or even some slippers for those late-night runs to LIDL for a sweet treat.

3. UGGs (or the closest dupes your loan money can get you)

With the autumn weather slowly withering away, the fear of ruining your precious UGGs (or equivalent) fades away too.

The dwindling presence of rain and mud outside gives you the perfect opportunity to strut the streets in your UGGs – because if you’re keeping the rest of your body warm and comfy, you want to give your feet the same attention as well.

This pairs perfectly with a puffer jacket and the matching sweatshirt plus sweatpants set. So, even if you’re popping to the shops for a meal deal, you can turn it into an aesthetic Pinterest moment that gives you main character energy. Plus, you’ll want to make the most out of those UGGs before the daily dose of torrential rain starts up again.

4. A tote bag: To carry the physical and emotional baggage of uni life

We can fantasise about the thought of escaping home for Christmas break as much as possible, but the reality is that this season is the pinnacle of uni work, and that reality is often reinforced by the state of your tote bag.

What once started as an aesthetic that helped shape your “university look” has now become your go-to survival kit. Your laptop, water bottle, and occasional can of Red Bull to power you through days in the ASSL can likely be found in many students’ tote bags.

But fear not, because regardless of the winter dread outside, tote bags can become your source of comfort, and you can make it cute too! Add some personal touches like keychains or stickers, and make it your pot of gold. Even if your current bag is hanging on for dear life, use it to its limit and fill it with essentials to not only achieve the Cardiff gaze, but your own as well.

5. Over-ear headphones

AKA: I don’t want to talk to you.

Whether you’re listening to Christmas music or in need of a defence mechanism to avoid contact with anyone, headphones will be your best friend (plus, you can use them as earmuffs too).

Over-ear headphones are not just an accessory to match your costume; they’re essential items to complete the winter look. If you own a white, black or blue pair, they are more than likely to match your look for the day, which is one less thing to worry about.

Aside from their practical use for study sessions and potential doomscrolling moments, over-ear headphones are practically a staple in your uni life, and you will never be too prepared when you’ve got them on you.

6. Scarves – the ones that muffle you up to your nose

When you layer up for the winter weather, a scarf is almost guaranteed to be part of your attire.

Oversized scarves are not just a piece of clothing; they border on becoming your survival gear for the cold or your blanket for quick naps in the library.

On the one hand, you could use it to mask the look of all nighters and winter blues on your face. On the other hand, it can act as an item to revel in, considering winter won’t last forever, and it’s best to make the best of the Christmas vibes and lights around town before they leave us!

