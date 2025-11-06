Here are the nine cosiest spots in Cardiff for you to snuggle up in this autumn

2 hours ago

The weather is getting colder and the leaves are turning orange, which can only mean one thing: It’s officially cosy season!

But this doesn’t mean you have to hibernate in your room, hiding from the rain. You might think there’s nothing to do in Cardiff during autumn, apart from sit in cafes with a steaming hot drink and a piece of cake (even though this is the perfect way to escape the weather).

So, for all those struggling for plans, we’ve found a variety of cosy activities where you can stay warm, still enjoy the city, and start romanticising the long nights and cloudy skies.

1. Have a roast Dinner at Pen and Wig

Roast dinners are always the best comfort meal and we’ve got your Sunday roast evenings sorted.

We know you’re missing the home-cooked meals, but the Pen and Wig serves up an immense roast without any of the washing up. This one’s a no-brainer. The only decision to make is how many roast potatoes to put on your plate.

If money is a bit tight whilst waiting for the next student finance instalment, the Taf offers a roast dinner for £9.49 on a Sunday. We’ll see you there – just remember to save us some Yorkshire puddings!

2. Coffee Barkers – Coffee Shop and Nightlife

Coffee Barker is officially the cosiest cafe in Cardiff. Dim lights, moody music and good vibes all round. It’s furnished with the softest, luxurious sofas and armchairs too. If you close your eyes, you could be in your living room at home with your mum making you a cup of tea in the next room – a great spot for romanticising autumn.

Treat yourself to a nice hot drink or the biggest and best milkshake selection in Cardiff. Just try not to fall asleep whilst you’re in there – it really is that comforting.

Coffee barkers keep the relaxing vibes going all evening with a live jazz band serenading you at 7pm every Friday. Sip on an artistic cocktail and enjoy the show.

3. Arcade shopping

Want to go shopping but still need shelter from the rain? Skip the shopping centre headaches and stroll through all of Cardiff’s arcades instead. There’s plenty to choose from: The Royal Arcade, the Morgan Arcade, Castle Arcade and the Wyndham Arcade. Each of them have a variety of small businesses and independent shops where you can find unique gifts or even a treat for yourself.

They each have at least one coffee shop too, for a much-needed hot drink pit stop. We recommend Maple and Bean as they have the best cakes.

As a little bonus, all of the arcades will be lit up with Christmas lights soon for an extra layer of cosiness.

4. Uncommon Ground – Coffee Shop

Looking for somewhere cosy and autumnal to do some uni work?

Instead of napping in your bed when you said you’d definitely get some essay work done this time, take a window seat and watch the world go by or bagsy one of the big tables to do a group study session. This café is perfect if you’re in town shopping or want to escape the madness that is Cathays for the day.

Whilst you’re there, try their speciality seasonal hot drinks and a sweet potato muffin – it’s not as weird as you might think, I promise.

5. The Mackintosh Pub

If the last thing you want to do is think about essays, cosy up with a pint in the Mackintosh Pub.

The beloved Mac pub, located in the heart of Cathays, will be perfect for catching up with mates after reading week. And for those of you brave enough, there’s outside seating too – bring your own blankets! Grab a glass of red wine… or a bottle.

Warning: Enter at your own risk. All pub trips inevitably end in a trip to Misfits, because it’s exactly a six-minute walk. It might not be the cosiest, but we know you’ll end up there.

6. Piano Bar

If a pub isn’t really your vibe and you’re looking for a cosy bar, I’ve got you covered.

The Piano Bar is a new addition to Cardiff’s nightlife and is already wildly popular. Grab a glass of something red, sit back and enjoy the music. The moody and snug environment is exactly the kind of night out you need this autumn – and Circuit isn’t far away either.

7. Cardiff Museum

The museum is a must-see whilst you’re living in Cardiff. Cardiff Museum holds some of the most famous works of art ever by Monet and Picasso.

You can grab a hot drink from the café and wander around the art galleries at your own pace. Time stands still when you’re in a museum and you can let all the stresses of uni disappear for a while.

Make sure you keep an eye on the museum’s events via its website, as there are often special showings like film screenings to look forward to.

8. Bute Park

Get out your hat, scarf and gloves and go for a walk around Bute Park to see autumn in its full effect. The bridges over the River Taff offer the most scenic views in Cardiff.

Pick up a hot drink from Servinis as you’re walking around or uncover the hidden gem of Pettigrew Tearooms, where you can sit in and have a drink and a cake. This café blends in so perfectly and authentically with the castle walls, meaning you feel immersed in Cardiff’s history as you’re sipping your cup of tea.

9. Giovanni’s restaurant

The cosiest restaurant in Cardiff has to be Giovanni’s Italian restaurant. Not only is it family-run, but it also has very limited seating, making it an ultra-exclusive, buzzing environment.

The interior is so small you can practically watch your pizza being made and feel the warmth from the pizza ovens. Also, the staff are super friendly – you’ll feel like part of the family by the time you leave. This spot is perfect for date nights with friends or partners, or to take your parents when they visit.