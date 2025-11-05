The season shifts in Cardiff: Post-Halloween festivities you cannot miss!

4 hours ago

With Halloween over its time to get into the winter season, and Cardiff has many upcoming events to help you do just that! If you’re feeling down about the end of the Halloween season just remember, Cardiff is the city that never sleeps and you won’t be at a loss for things to do in the next coming months!

Here are just a few of the events happening in Cardiff in the upcoming weeks…

Bonfire Night

Remember, remember the fifth of November because the Sophiaworks Fireworks Display is set to amaze! Cardiff’s biggest firework display is back for another year of dazzling firework fun, fun-fair games, live music, and yummy street food. Be sure to check out Sophia Gardens on Bonfire Night for a spectacularly entertaining evening!

MoRunning

A Movember charity run is organised for Saturday the 8th of November in support of the Movember charity to raise awareness for men’s mental health. The sold out race with have runners decorating the route through Bute Park with moustaches and costumes so be sure to head down to Bute Park to support this amazing cause!

Dizzee Rascal is in the Building!

Coming to Cardiff University’s SU on November 30th, Dizzee Rascal is set to raise the roof and throw a night to remember in the Great Hall! Set to entertain with classics such as “Bonkers” and “Dance Wiv Me” this incredible SU event will have you grooving your way into the coming weeks.

Autumn Internationals

Rugby takes over once again with the Autumn Internationals rugby fixtures filling up our weekends for the whole of November. With the Principality Stadium hosting every Wales game of these fixtures and the atmosphere will certainly be electric! Student tickets are still available so be sure to check them out as Cardiff gears up for a sports filled month!

Winter Wonderland

Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland is back to Sleigh another year! Coming to town on the 13th of November, Cardiff’s iconic Christmas scene will take over the city, spanning from the City Hall Lawn to Cardiff Castle grounds.

Winter Wonderland features an undercover ice rink and ice walk, the Big Wheel and an Alpine-themed bar for a fun filled day and evening that is guaranteed to get you feeling merry and bright!

The timeless fun-fair will be sure to get you into the spirit of Christmas, with countless games and activities available and many treats and toys to win (if you’re skilled enough to do so).

Cardiff Christmas Market

Also making its way back into the scene on November the 13th is the iconic Cardiff Christmas Market!

Located on St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street, and Hills Street, Cardiff’s Christmas Market is filled with over 200 independent creators where at each and every stall you will be greeted with bespoke textiles, jewellery and artworks.

There is a vast range of festive food and drink available, creating a vibrant festive feeling that runs through the streets of central Cardiff all the way up until the 23rd of December.

Christmas at Bute Park

Cardiff’s mile-long festive light trail is the largest in Wales, and its coming to town to dazzle and amaze on the 21st of November.

Spanning through Bute Park, the trail involves sparkling light and sound displays and a Christmas street-food village filled with local food and drink and an abundance of Christmas merriment!

Enjoy these next few weeks in Cardiff, they will be packed full with fun and festivities!