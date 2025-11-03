Calling all Bake Off fans: These are the best places in Cardiff to get your baked goodies

11 hours ago

As The Great British Bake Off graces our screens once again this autumn, the need for a sweet treat presents itself now more than ever before.

With the final around the corner, we all definitely want to see whether five-time star baker Jasmine will win, or whether it’ll be Tom or Aaron. Whether it be for motivation whilst cracking on with an assignment or a cosy catch up with friends, a cake, cookie or pastry with a coffee or a matcha never goes a miss. So, here is the ultimate guide to getting your baked goodie fix in Cardiff this autumn.

1. Cinnamore

A brand-new addition to Cardiff Bay, Cinnamore offers a variety of cinnamon buns in a multitude of flavours. The warm spices throughout each bun complete the autumnal mood, and the backdrop of Cardiff Bay is a beautiful accompaniment. Cinnamore’s opening has been incredibly successful with a sell-out of most flavours each day – so make sure to get your cinnamon bun fix early whilst you can!

2. Cardiff Bakestones

This Welsh classic is unbeatable and definitely needs to be at the top of your list. With endless fresh Welsh cakes being baked and served every day, this shop, located inside Cardiff Market, is one you can’t miss. Whilst the prices are low expectations need to remain high, because the sheer amount of flavours and cakes you can consume from this bakery is unreal. with the amount of flavours and cakes you could consume from this bakery. I see a Hollywood handshake coming their way.

3. Waterloo

With four locations across Cardiff, Waterloo is the perfect place to get yourself a tea, cake or delicious brunch. Whether you’re in need of a sugar fix on a Thursday morning post-YOLO or want a wholesome spot for a coffee date, Waterloo is the one for you. Here you’ll find an incredible selection of sweet delicacies, and an honourable mention is needed for the lemon cream cheese loaf or banana bread.

4. Whocult

With donuts the size of your face, Whocult is the ideal destination to grab a pick-me-up whilst rushing around the city centre. Nestled away in the Royal Arcade, Whocult provides an impressive range of festive donuts to suit every season. Trust me, you can’t get sweeter than a Whocult donut, and you will not be disappointed.

5. Blŵm

If a delicious matcha and a delectable snack are what you’re wanting, look no further than Blŵm. Positioned on Fairoak Road, Blŵm sits perfectly between Cathays and Roath, making it the ideal student spot no matter where you live. This place also sells the cutest prints and trinkets from local businesses, which are a great way to add some character to your room. So why not grab some carrot cake and find somewhere to people watch in Roath Park – if you can avoid the rain that is.

6. Mrs Potts Chocolate House

The clue is in the name when it comes to Mrs Potts Chocolate House. The ultimate sweet treat spot in an ideal location, Mrs Potts aims to please with their extensive selection of chocolate treats. Cookie sandwiches, enormous cakes and indulgent desserts are perfect when you find yourself searching for something sweet. The best part? The customisable chocolate scale for your hot chocolates or mochas, so whether you are after a sweet white chocolate or a rich dark chocolate, Mrs Potts has you covered.

7. Rhostio

The renowned student study spot, Rhostio, needs no explanation as to why it has made this list. Long day at uni or assignment stress getting you down? Well, incredible coffees, mouth-watering treats and an inviting atmosphere make Rhostio the classic spot to treat yourself to a dessert. Yes, Rhostio is popular, but rightfully so as it is the prime spot for grabbing a Rocky Road or Victoria Sponge whilst you push through that final deadline.

So whatever dessert you find yourself craving, we highly recommend these spots to fill your sweet treat need. If you’re strolling around Cathays, meandering through the arcades or stopping by for a slice to-go, these spots are guaranteed to please. Have fun, explore, and indulge in something sweet this autumn.

