Cardiff Uni’s Xpress Radio kicks off 24-hour ‘Xpressathon’ to raise money for charity

This year, the annual marathon charity show includes a twist

Sienna Wilson | News

Cardiff University’s student radio station, Xpress Radio, is hosting a 24-hour live broadcast “Xpressathon” in aid of Millie Mittoo Children’s Projects (MMCP).

The marathon charity show kicks off this Friday (5th December) at 6pm, running nonstop until 6pm on Saturday 6th December. Across the 24 hours, listeners can tune into 19 different shows.

This year, there’s a twist: Two presenters will be attempting to remain in the studio for the entire thing, taking uni all-nighters to the next level.

All donations will go directly to Millie Mittoo Children’s Projects, a charity that supports children in Pakistan by providing safe shelter, food and education.

The charity has a personal link to Xpress – MMCP was founded in 2009 by the aunt of Hana, Xpress Radio’s deputy station manager. Its key project is Sofia House, a home for female orphans in Islamabad, Pakistan. There are currently 20 girls residing in the house, supported by a stable and caring environment.

Sami Aitkaci, Xpress Radio’s station manager, told The Cardiff Tab: ” It’s a really fun initiative that we’ve been doing for years, and we’ve already almost reached our target of £500 before it’s even kicked off.

“The entire 24 hours is going to be streamed live, and you, reading this, can watch Xpressathon live on our Mixcloud (Link in our Instagram bio), and you can WhatsApp our studio at 029 2078 1522 or even phone in if you like. All of that aside, it’d be great to see your support for a cause that we think is incredibly important.”

The schedule is as follows:

Xpress Radio has already reached 76 per cent of its £500 budget, but there is still time to donate.

You can learn more about Millie Mittoo Children’s Projects here.

You can donate to Xpress Radio’s Xpressathon here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @xpressradiocardiff

Sienna Wilson | News
