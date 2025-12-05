The Tab

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s relationship has been a major topic of discussion for over a year now, and while we’re pretty certain their Wicked characters are totally gay for each other, others have described the actresses’ relationship as “Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary.”

Whether it’s finger nail fondling or the longing looks at one another, the internet has held a microscope to Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande’s relationship since the first Wicked film came out last year. It honestly feels a little bit like a collective psychosis, because I simply can’t look away. Is their relationship odd? For sure. Is it just as endearing? Absolutely. Nontheless, I need a dedicated scientific research team to explain it to me.

Now, there are whispers of them being in a “Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship”, so here’s what it means, what they’ve said, and where it came from.

Okay, so what’s the meaning of Cynthia Ervio Ariana Grande’s relationship?

Right, so this viral statement allegedly saw Cynthia Erivo say: “It means we’re not actually a couple, but we’re curious about what that could mean.”

But as is the case with like 90 per cent of the internet, it’s completely made up. The term “Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship” was actually created by a satirical Facebook page known for making stuff up. It took off from there, spreading to TikTok, Twitter, and even Reddit.

I think it went so viral because it’s just ridiculous enough to be believable. If you told me that Cynthia and Ariana said that, I would totally believe you. Actually, Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary relationships are not even a recognised relationship type. Though it pulls from elements of various LGBTQ+ sexualities, it just mishmashes them together for laughs.

Facebook

Credit: Facebook

In reality, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are just very touchy people. They’ve clearly created a strong bond on Wicked, and it has a habit of manifesting in slightly bizarre ways.

“I channel a lot of energy through my hands. And so I’m always holding a hand. I’m always, like, squeezing something, as you’ve learned. I’m always reaching for something sometimes,” Ariana recently said on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

