Here’s what your favourite top five song of the year says about you as a KCL student

Some more psychoanalysis based off of your music taste

Rosanna McNeil | Guides

Since the most important event of the year recently passed by, aka the highly anticipated release of Spotify Wrapped, Instagram stories have been filled with screenshots of everyone’s unique Top Artists, Top Albums, and even Listening Age (which is definitely not a pretentious way to brag about listening to 80’s music).

However, when looking at top songs, there have definitely been a few common denominators amongst the populous. 2025 has certainly been such a year for music, with high profile album releases from pop royalty such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter to viral hits from artists like Ravyn Lenae.

So we thought we would take a look into Spotify’s UK top tracks of 2025 to ensure the songs that have kept KCL students going this past year get some well deserved recognition or perhaps even some judgement.

Ordinary – Alex Warren

via YouTube

Taking first place as the most streamed song of 2025, this power ballad has been heard blasting through every café along The Strand. Although I can’t personally say I’ve streamed, I inexplicably know every lyric due to how insanely overplayed this track was.

If this was your favourite track of 2025, you study Nursing don’t you? I think if this song genuinely ended up on my wrapped, I would reconsider posting my annual Instagram story.

That’s So True – Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams in second place is pretty unexpected. The singer took on a definite rise to fame this past year after her sophomore album ‘The Secret of Us’ produced some viral hits such as ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ and of course, ‘That’s So True’. Although Abrams can be considered a ‘nepo-baby’, (I still have beef with JJ Abrams over Star Wars), if ‘That’s So True’ was one of your favourites this year that’s valid.

You can appreciate the beauty of a well crafted bridge, and you’ve definitely screamed the lyrics ‘Made it out alive, but I think I lost it, said that I was fine, I said it from the coffin’ after a particularly hellish seminar.

Messy – Lola Young

Via YouTube

Who doesn’t remember when this smash hit took over their TikTok for you page back in the spring? This song is pretty perfect for uni student life, and the inescapable feeling of never doing anything in just the right way to appease your tutors.

If this song was your 2025 favourite, I’d recommend taking a break from stressing about summatives, and perhaps taking a walk and touching some grass.

Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

Via YouTube

Finally something cheerful! Chappell really changed club music for the better with this track, and it definitely marks my personal favourite out of these songs.

If Pink Pony Club is your preferred song, first of all you have fantastic taste but perhaps it’s time to stop dancing and lock in for an hour or two at the Maughan. The clubs will still be there when you return, I swear.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Via YouTube

A moment of appreciation for the top five most streamed songs being composed of majority female artists: Women really are the backbone of the music industry. This song really changed the art of the Instagram photo dump for the better.

For KCL students, if this was your favourite 2025 tune, we know you posted a picture of the Round Reading Room, a Blank Street matcha, and a digi-cam candid of your uni friend group with this song in the background. We’re not judging, we’re just glad you didn’t resign yourself to sitting alone in silent study.

