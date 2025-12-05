Wet Leg concert forced to stop twice at Cardiff’s Students’ Union amid safety concerns

Fans screamed, ‘OUT, OUT, OUT!’ as audience members were removed by staff

Wet Leg was forced to stop twice during a concert at Cardiff’s Students’ Union (SU) due to safety concerns.

The indie-rock band took to the SU’s stage on Friday 21st November, but lead singer Rhian Teasdale had to halt the gig after issues were raised in the crowd.

According to Wales Online, someone was reportedly taking inappropriate videos of other audience members, with the music stopped whilst the band addressed the alleged incident.

The 32-year-old artist paused playing and said: “Are you alright? Don’t let someone like that ruin your night. This should be a safe space and I really want to make it a safe space for you.”

Security removed the audience member from the venue whilst fans in the crowd chanted: “Out, out, out!”

The concert continued, but was soon delayed again as a second incident occurred. Security quickly removed another attendee from the audience.

In response, Rhian told the venue: “It is really important to me that this is a safe space for women, so f**k off if you’re going to be like that.” This was followed by cheers from the crowd.

Cardiff SU said security reacted promptly once concerns were raised, adding that the safety of its attendees is of utmost importance.

The gig was part of an eight-day UK and Ireland tour that debuted in London on 13th November. The band are also taking their Moistourizer tour to North America and Europe.

Some of their most popular songs include Wet Dream, Chaise Longue and Mangetout.

Continuing their tour, the band will be performing their biggest headline shows in July 2026 in London, Manchester and Leeds.

A Cardiff Students’ Union spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone who attends our events is always our top priority.

“Our security team acted promptly when concerns were raised within the crowd, and those who were identified were removed from the venue in line with our usual procedures.

“We’re grateful to Wet Leg and to the audience for their cooperation on the night.

“As a charity with inclusion at the heart of what we do, we’re committed to making sure everyone has a safe and positive experience at our venue. We encourage anyone who sees or experiences concerning behaviour to report it to our team so we can act swiftly.”

