Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays

3 hours ago

South Wales Police are appealing for fresh witnesses after a stabbing outside Lidl in a popular Cardiff student area, Cathays.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Bonfire Night incident, which took place at around 10pm. The man has since been discharged from hospital.

According to WalesOnline, another man has been charged with Section 18 wounding following the attack on 5th November.

Lidl, located in the centre of Cathays on Maindy Road, home to many Cardiff students, was shut down and cordoned off after a man was allegedly seen with a knife.

The accused appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on November 10th and remains in custody ahead of a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on December 8th.

After reviewing CCTV footage, South Wales Police say videos show several people in the area at the time of the incident who they want to speak to, believing they may hold “vital information”.

Police say a “blonde woman” and another woman with “lilac-tinted hair” administered first aid to the victim, whilst a man alerted staff members to the suspect’s direction of travel.

They added that another unknown man was seen on CCTV footage alerting shop staff of the victim’s injuries, as well as in the suspect’s direction, indicating that he was leaving the area.

A police state­ment read: “Were you at Lidl in Cathays Cardiff on Bon­fire Night?

“We are invest­ig­at­ing a stabbing incid­ent out­side the Maindy Road super­mar­ket at around 10pm on Wed­nes­day, Novem­ber 5th, and are appeal­ing for wit­nesses to come for­ward.

“CCTV shows there were sev­eral wit­nesses in the area at the time of the incid­ent.

“Detect­ives are appeal­ing for these people to come for­ward as they may have vital inform­a­tion.

“Some of the wit­nesses, includ­ing a blonde woman, admin­istered first aid to the vic­tim and a second woman described as hav­ing lilac-tin­ted hair also assisted him.

“Another unknown man can be seen on cam­era to alert shop staff to the vic­tim and the sus­pect’s dir­ec­tion of travel leav­ing the area.

“These indi­vidu­als and any other wit­nesses are asked to please con­tact police by one of the fol­low­ing means quot­ing 25000353618.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000353618.

