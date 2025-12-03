The Tab

Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays

Gabe Ward | News

South Wales Police are appealing for fresh witnesses after a stabbing outside Lidl in a popular Cardiff student area, Cathays.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Bonfire Night incident, which took place at around 10pm. The man has since been discharged from hospital.

According to WalesOnline, another man has been charged with Section 18 wounding following the attack on 5th November.

Lidl, located in the centre of Cathays on Maindy Road, home to many Cardiff students, was shut down and cordoned off after a man was allegedly seen with a knife.

The accused appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on November 10th and remains in custody ahead of a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on December 8th.

After reviewing  CCTV footage, South Wales Police say videos show several people in the area at the time of the incident who they want to speak to, believing they may hold “vital information”.

Police say a “blonde woman” and another woman with “lilac-tinted hair” administered first aid to the victim, whilst a man alerted staff members to the suspect’s direction of travel.

They added that another unknown man was seen on CCTV footage alerting shop staff of the victim’s injuries, as well as in the suspect’s direction, indicating that he was leaving the area.

A police state­ment read: “Were you at Lidl in Cathays Cardiff on Bon­fire Night?

“We are invest­ig­at­ing a stabbing incid­ent out­side the Maindy Road super­mar­ket at around 10pm on Wed­nes­day, Novem­ber 5th, and are appeal­ing for wit­nesses to come for­ward.

“CCTV shows there were sev­eral wit­nesses in the area at the time of the incid­ent.

“Detect­ives are appeal­ing for these people to come for­ward as they may have vital inform­a­tion.

“Some of the wit­nesses, includ­ing a blonde woman, admin­istered first aid to the vic­tim and a second woman described as hav­ing lilac-tin­ted hair also assisted him.

“Another unknown man can be seen on cam­era to alert shop staff to the vic­tim and the sus­pect’s dir­ec­tion of travel leav­ing the area.

“These indi­vidu­als and any other wit­nesses are asked to please con­tact police by one of the fol­low­ing means quot­ing 25000353618.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000353618.

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

