Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area
A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays
South Wales Police are appealing for fresh witnesses after a stabbing outside Lidl in a popular Cardiff student area, Cathays.
A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Bonfire Night incident, which took place at around 10pm. The man has since been discharged from hospital.
According to WalesOnline, another man has been charged with Section 18 wounding following the attack on 5th November.
Lidl, located in the centre of Cathays on Maindy Road, home to many Cardiff students, was shut down and cordoned off after a man was allegedly seen with a knife.
The accused appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on November 10th and remains in custody ahead of a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on December 8th.
After reviewing CCTV footage, South Wales Police say videos show several people in the area at the time of the incident who they want to speak to, believing they may hold “vital information”.
Police say a “blonde woman” and another woman with “lilac-tinted hair” administered first aid to the victim, whilst a man alerted staff members to the suspect’s direction of travel.
They added that another unknown man was seen on CCTV footage alerting shop staff of the victim's injuries, as well as in the suspect's direction, indicating that he was leaving the area.
A police statement read: “Were you at Lidl in Cathays Cardiff on Bonfire Night?
“We are investigating a stabbing incident outside the Maindy Road supermarket at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 5th, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“CCTV shows there were several witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.
“Detectives are appealing for these people to come forward as they may have vital information.
“Some of the witnesses, including a blonde woman, administered first aid to the victim and a second woman described as having lilac-tinted hair also assisted him.
“Another unknown man can be seen on camera to alert shop staff to the victim and the suspect’s direction of travel leaving the area.
“These individuals and any other witnesses are asked to please contact police by one of the following means quoting 25000353618.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000353618.
