‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Francesca Eke | News

A “dangerous” driver has been jailed after speeding in a car that struck a student who was out walking her dog.

Tributes were made to Lucy Atkins, a 2o-year-old woman who was killed in the crash alongside the family dog, Simba, in June 2024.

Danielle Mitten admitted to causing death by dangerous driving on 28 August at Oxford Crown Court, appearing before a judge on Friday for her sentencing.

Lucy and Simba, via West Midlands Police

She was given five years and four months in prison and has been disqualified from driving for seven years and eight months.

Lucy, a Cardiff University student from Birmingham, sustained serious injuries and died a short time later.

She was hit by the speeding car between Barnes Hill and Quinton Road West, shortly before 9am. Mitten had been driving at up to 82mph before the crash, more than double the speed limit of 40mph, and hit Lucy at 63mph.

The 34-year-old also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property in relation to the death of the dog.

Danielle Mitten, via West Midlands Police

Speaking after the sentencing, Lucy’s family said her loss brought “immense” pain to their lives.

She was described as “loving, kind, caring and thoughtful.”

Her parents and brother explained: “Lucy had just finished her first year at Cardiff University and was looking forward to sharing a house with her friends for her second year.A statement by West Midlands Police read: “We have described Lucy as a force of nature who touched all she knew or met. She was full of life and enjoyed her life.”

The statement continued that as much as Lucy’s brother wished she was still alive, he did not “hold this against” Mitten, and he wanted her – and the family – “to be able to move on” with their lives “and live them in Lucy’s honour rather than in sadness”.

It added that if “the pain… visited upon us by this tragedy gets publicity and stops someone else from driving dangerously and killing someone, then Lucy’s death will not have been in vain.”

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time. 

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

Featred image via West Midlands Police

