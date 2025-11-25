Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

Starting at King’s comes with its fair share of excitement, mild chaos and the occasional identity crisis on the tube.

You’ll spend your first few weeks figuring out how to navigate the different campuses, wondering why everything is somehow both just “10 minutes away” but actually half an hour, and learning the hard way that KEATS might have a secret personal vendetta against you.

There’s a lot to take in all at once, and most students only discover the unofficial rules of King’s through trial, error and a little embarrassment. So, to save you from repeating the same mistakes, here are five things you should never do as a King’s student.

Never assume Waterloo Campus is “just a quick walk away”

It might look close, but that bridge has the power to turn a calm morning into a full cardio session. Between the wind, tourists and your own delusion of thinking you only need a couple minutes to get across, you will arrive less gracefully (and far sweatier) than planned.

My biggest tip is to give yourself extra time, future you will be grateful.

Never wear your King’s lanyard off campus

There’s nothing wrong with a bit of enthusiasm, but the lanyard energy is definitely best kept within KCL walls.

The moment you step off campus it becomes a bit loud and immediately marks you out as a fresher. Pop it in your bag or pocket and you’ll blend right in with the rest of London.

Never buy club tickets last minute

Club ticket prices can rise faster than your stress levels in week 11, and events always seem to conveniently sell out the moment you finally decide to go.

You’ll end up refreshing a group chat in quiet panic and paying an extortionate price for something that isn’t even that good.

And if you do forget to get tickets early, don’t stress, the pres are almost always better than the night out anyway. So you might as well end the evening on a high instead of waking up with regrets.

Never expect to find a seat in the Maughan

When deadlines and exam season hit, the Maughan becomes a sort of academic pilgrimage site for every King’s student. Every desk, sofa and vaguely flat surface disappears instantly.

If you actually need to work, I recommend trying the cafés along The Strand. Because let’s face it, even getting to the library at nine am won’t guarantee you a seat!

Never assume KEATS will work just because you need it to

KEATS has the most impeccable timing: It waits for your most stressful moments before deciding to glitch or crash. It’s not personal, it just operates on a schedule of pure chaos.

Download what you need in advance and try to submit your work well before the deadline, you’ll save yourself a last-minute meltdown and avoid risking an unnecessary fail.

