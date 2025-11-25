The Tab

Leicester student shares story of ‘torture’ at university flat after belt video goes viral

The video is all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

A man  claiming to have been involved in an alleged incident at the University of Leicester has opened up about the experience after a video of a student getting hit with a belt has gone viral.

Yesterday, videos started spreading across X and TikTok of students at what is believed to be a University of Leicester accommodation kitchen, hitting a man, who has not been named.

An alleged victim who claims to have been involved in the incident brought some much-needed context to these videos in a statement shared with TheHunnaWay on TikTok, a creator who shares stories from anonymous victims.

Hunna told The Tab the man who came forward chose to stay anonymous as he is concerned for his safety.

“A couple days ago, me and my boys got robbed at an apartment party,” Hunna said, quoting the anonymous source.

“They already planned who they wanted to rob. They took our designer jackets, our phones, and our money. Then they forced us to do a TikTok dance and sent us home.”

He continued: “The next day, we were forced to go to a student accommodation to buy back our stuff. Even though he had no intention of returning our things, he just wanted more money. Inside the room he tortured us.”

The anonymous man claimed there were multiple people involved, all living in the main aggressor’s accommodation.

“They helped, because they benefit from free clothes and protection,” he said.

He then added context to the viral belt video, that now has over five million views on X.

“At one point, the main guy slapped our boy across the face with a belt, and forced us to hit him too. Because we weren’t hitting him hard enough, this guy hit us even worse. We  were very scared, and these people have robbed many others before.”

Lots of people on social media are encouraging him to report the incident, even though he’s nervous about the consequences.

“If you’re a civilian please go to the police. You have no ties to the streets, you don’t owe them anything,” one comment said.

“Nah this is so sad what the hell,” said another.

The Tab has reached out to the University of Leicester for comment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
