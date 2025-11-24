Man stabbed in Norwich named as UEA student as suspect in his 20s charged with murder

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

A man who was stabbed and killed in university accommodation has been named as a UEA student.

Police were called to shared accommodation off Unthank Road, Norwich, on Saturday morning (November 22nd).

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Emergency services were called to Somerleyton House on Somerleyton Street at about 5:22am on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene due to a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem concluded. Court documents confirmed him as Ucheena Okirie, a Nigerian post-graduate student at the University of East Anglia’s School of International Development.

A resident called Ben told Norwich Evening News: “There were shouts and all that sort of thing, and then the fire alarm went off.

“We all thought it was just another fire alarm. Everyone was in flip-flops and shorts. But then the police started turning up. I tried sleeping through it, but I couldn’t. There were like seven police cars.”

Another occupant said after the murder in Norwich on Saturday: “They’ll probably clear out and say we can go back soon, but I think there will be blood stains on the floor, and they won’t have cleared it up.”

Katabana, a Congolese national, will appear in court on November 24th.

