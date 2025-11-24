The Tab

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

He admitted to the fraud charges filed against him after being prosecuted in August 2025

Nika Ozhelskaya | News

Highbury Magistrates’ court has sentenced Drilon Hasaj, a 30-year-old north Londoner, to 12 months of community service and a fine of £1,563 after he hired someone else to take his driving theory test.

CCTV cameras at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in Uxbridge captured the incriminating exchange.

The DVSA’s counter fraud team revealed foul play. According to the footage, Hasaj gave his provisional license to an unnamed individual hired through Instagram.

The test is an essential part of acquiring a driver’s license in the UK. It includes a series of multiple choice questions, and a section for hazard perception.

Via Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency on YouTube

Hasaj told the court he arranged for the impostor to sit his exam after “exchanging a couple of messages” on social media.

Prosecuted in August 2025, Hasaj later admitted to the fraud charges against him.

Ghulam Sohail, Hasan’s solicitor, argued his client deserved exemption from community work. This is partly on the basis of claims that Hasaj “generally doesn’t have criminal inclination”.

Sohail also argued his client pleaded guilty at the earliest convenience, with three years elapsing since the offence took place.

Drilon Hasaj via SWNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While presiding justice and magistrates of the court maintained the seriousness of the offence, Hasaj ultimately avoided the court order for 150 hours of unpaid community work.

After being deemed the “main breadwinner of [his] family”, presiding justice sentenced Hasaj to a mere 15 rehabilitation activity days – a much lower sentence than initially expected after the prosecution highlighted the gravity of the crime.

With similar incidents on the rise in recent years, more and more road safety initiatives are coming into effect. A 2023 Road Justice Report highlighted the shockingly low sentencing received by perpetrators of violent road crimes.

The organisation behind the report– All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling & Walking (APPGCW) – alongside many other campaign initiatives across the UK, advocates for the resolution of the imbalance between action and consequence, to achieve justice on the road.

On the other hand, cases of driving license fraud are becoming more and more common.

Aaron Kumar of Cambridge Street, Leicester, was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison after admitting to six counts of fraud by false representation, the Intelligent Instructor reported. The man was charged after taking driving theory tests for other people.

Fraudulent attempts to pass UK driver’s license exams are at an all time high: in 2023 alone, over 1,300 cases of driving test fraud were investigated by the DVSA.

Nika Ozhelskaya | News
