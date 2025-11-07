The Tab

‘Deeply concerning’: SOAS releases statement on alum’s detention in the US

Journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi is currently being detained by ICE agents

Lucy Evanson | News

SOAS has released a statement expressing its “deep concern” regarding an alum’s detention in the US.

The university has called for US authorities to “ensure full transparency and due process” after Sami Hamdi was detained by the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) last month.

In the statement released on Wednesday (5th November), SOAS urged US authorities to uphold the British journalist’s “fundamental right to freedom of expression and movement.”

Sami, an outspoken critic of Israel, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday 26th October while on a speaking tour of the US. He was travelling on a valid visa, which was subsequently revoked, Al Jazeera reports.

The arrest came after American far-right political activists Amy Mek and Laura Loomer wrote a series of posts on X accusing Sami of “training U.S. Muslims in digital agitation, electoral sabotage, and political warfare in alignment with Muslim Brotherhood doctrine.”

The US State Department confirmed the arrest in a post on X, certifying its intention to continue revoking the visas of “foreigners who support terrorism and actively undermine the safety of Americans.”

via YouTube: Al Jazeera

In its statement, SOAS criticised the legality surrounding Sami’s arrest: “Mr. Hamdi travelled to the US on a valid visa to participate in a speaking tour. His visa was subsequently revoked, and he is now reportedly being held in detention pending immigration proceedings and possible deportation.

“There is no indication that Mr. Hamdi has violated any laws.”

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

As part of his speaking tour discussing Israel’s war on Gaza, Sami had attended a gala held by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Sacramento, California, the evening before his arrest. The SOAS graduate was unaware his visa had been revoked two days earlier.

CAIR subsequently released a statement calling for Sami’s release: “Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticise the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech.

“Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots. This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.”

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Sami’s wife Soumaya shared that the US government has not yet provided any evidence as to why his visa was revoked. She said she believed the reason her husband was targeted by the US government and far-right activists was because “he’s become extremely effective at galvanising support for Palestinian rights.”

“Sami has been able to bring people together across the political spectrum, not just within Muslim communities,” Soumaya added.

via YouTube: Al Jazeera

In an interview posted to Al Jazeera’s YouTube channel, she shared further details of Sami’s arrest: “He’d already been in the country for several days. It was when he was preparing to take a domestic flight from San Francisco to Florida, he was approached by plainclothes ICE agents.

“They came and told him, your visa has been revoked. He responded and said, well, look, I’m at the airport, I’ll take the next flight out to London. And they said, no, you’ve got to come with us.”

The Trump administration has previously been criticised for revoking the visas of open critics of Israel.

In March, Columbia University student and US permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil was arrested for his participation in pro-Palestine student demonstrations, as part of Trump’s crackdown on “un-American activity.”

He was detained for three months in an immigration facility in Louisiana until a federal judge ruled that the President could no longer detain or deport him. The case against him is still ongoing.

The US Embassy has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via YouTube

Lucy Evanson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Family of London student killed in ‘hit-and-run’ releases heartbreaking statement

City University ramps up security after posters appear criticising professor’s IDF service

Students from several London universities hold mass pro-Palestine walkout

Latest

‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Saba Omar

Freshers have described the organisation as the most ‘enthusiastic and engaging’ political society

‘Deeply concerning’: SOAS releases statement on alum’s detention in the US

Lucy Evanson

Journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi is currently being detained by ICE agents

Driver tells jury he thought he hit a “branch” in crash that killed university professor Simon Mcqueen-Mason

Shannon Downing

The 59-year-old driver says he didn’t realise he’d hit a cyclist until after he got home

Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Alicia Tariq

Certified academic weapon incoming

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Saba Omar

Freshers have described the organisation as the most ‘enthusiastic and engaging’ political society

‘Deeply concerning’: SOAS releases statement on alum’s detention in the US

Lucy Evanson

Journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi is currently being detained by ICE agents

Driver tells jury he thought he hit a “branch” in crash that killed university professor Simon Mcqueen-Mason

Shannon Downing

The 59-year-old driver says he didn’t realise he’d hit a cyclist until after he got home

Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Alicia Tariq

Certified academic weapon incoming

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays