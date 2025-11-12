Man charged after LSE student killed in fatal crash

Ernie Thomas will appear in court later this month

3 hours ago

A man has been charged for the killing of a London School of Economics student last year.

On 19th March 2024, a refuse vehicle hit 33-year-old student Cheistha Kochhar while she was cycling home. The incident occurred on Farringdon Road, not far from the LSE campus.

Cheistha was cycling on an e-bike when she collided with the truck. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene at 8.30pm.

The driver – identifed as 66-year-old Ernie Thomas of Roland Way, Walworth – has been formally charged with causing Cheistha’s death by dangerous driving.

Originally from India and a prior student of economics and mathematics at Delhi University, Cheistha was highly gifted. After obtaining her masters at the University of Chicago, she enrolled at LSE as a PHD student.

According to her family, she also previously worked in the office of the advisor to the Indian Prime Minister. She established herself as a behavioural policy expert for more than a decade.

In a public statement made after her death, Cheistha’s family said: “Cheistha’s deep intelligence and passions were belied by her sprightly demeanour and the consummate ease with which she eased people out of their shells to make friends with her.

“She always had a hug to spare for anyone and she lived her life with the principle that it was more important to be the kindest person in the room than to be the smartest person in the room.”

Speaking to the Islington Tribune in February, Cheistha’s father, SP Kochhar, said: “It is very painful. She was one of the brightest children from India. She got married a year before. She was very kind. She was very cheerful, always helping people.”

Sarah Ashwin, the departmental head of Cheistha’s course at LSE, described her as “gifted, warm, hardworking, full of life and light.

“She was a model member of the PhD community, loved by everyone who interacted with her. We had high hopes she would grow to be a reputed scholar. We are so sorry that these dreams will not be realised, but we will find ways to ensure she is not forgotten at LSE.”

Following her death, LSE introduced the Cheistha Kochhar Master of Research Prize, an annual award dedicated to her memory.

“LSE has lost a brilliant student and a promising scholar”, the university said in an official blog post.

Ernie Thomas, the driver responsible for Cheistha’s death, is due to appear at the Old Bailey court on Thursday 20th November.

