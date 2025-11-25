The Tab

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

Erin Andrew | Guides

Over 60 chalets have kicked off the festivities around Leeds City Centre with the return of the Christmas markets last Friday. Whether you’re a fresher ready for your first winter in Leeds, or a seasoned student returning for those churros you loved last year, this guide will help you make the most of the markets. 

Stalls are spread throughout City Square, Millenium Square and Bond Court, including classic market indulgences like Bratwurst sausages, crêpes and Christmas cocktails.

Feeling nostalgic? Take a ride on the fairground attractions. The Ferris wheel and carousel have returned, as well as the 30m tall Star Flyer.  

If you’re more of a people-watcher, you’ll be glad The Windmill Bar has expanded its seating this year. Make sure to soak in the seasonal spirit with a hot chocolate or mulled wine, soundtracked by the nearby live music and performances. 

The ice rink will also be back to serve as a fun (or embarrassing, depends how good you are) bonding activity for you and your flatmates. 

Leeds will be full of Christmas charm for a whole month, with the markets running until Sunday 21st December, giving you plenty of time to try everything on offer.  

Now, here are the student do’s and don’ts:

Do:

Have a feast.

The crumble and Yorkshire pudding wraps were highlights last year.

Bring your digi-cam friend. 

Between the twinkling lights, stalls and mountains of food, you’ll get more than enough pics for your next photo dump. If you know someone with a digital camera, make sure they come along to secure your festive feed. 

Dress warm. 

Bring a coat and scarf (or buy one there). It’s going to be cold.

Set a budget. 

You can’t let the markets bankrupt you, especially since you might be coming multiple times. It’s probably a good idea to save some pennies for your Wednesday social.  

Don’t:

Forget your umbrella.  

Trust me, you will definitely need it. No ignoring the weather forecast. 

Get too tipsy!  

That mulled wine hits harder than you think.  

Forget transport times. 

It’s going to be busy, so be sure to know the way home. There’s bus stops nearby on Wellington Street and Boar Lane. Also, Leeds Train Station is conveniently right behind the market.  

Skip any stalls.  

Leeds stalls are spread out across the city centre, pencil enough time in your schedule to check out as many as you can.  

Assume it’s all the same as last year.  

Vendors change every year. Check out the new independents! There will be plenty of artisan gifts on offer, so unfortunately there’s no excuse for forgetting to buy presents for your parents this Christmas. 

Opening times

The market will be open Monday to Wednesday from 10am – 7pm, extending to 9pm on Thursday to Saturday. 

In case you want to get a few more rounds in, the bars will be staying open for two hours after the stalls close.  

Of course, Sundays are shorter, opening from 11am – 6pm, with the bars closing at 7pm.  

 

Erin Andrew | Guides
Leicester student shares story of ‘torture’ at university flat after belt video goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The video is all over TikTok

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

