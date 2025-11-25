Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

6 seconds ago

Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was stabbed at a football game at a Birmingham university campus.

The victim is currently in hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing after the incident, which occurred on Saturday (November 22nd).

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, with the suspect described as a Black male, around 18 to 20 years old, wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit.

The teenager was stabbed on The Aston Triangle on Aston University campus, following reports of a casual football match turning violent.