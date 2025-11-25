Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game
The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent
Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was stabbed at a football game at a Birmingham university campus.
The victim is currently in hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing after the incident, which occurred on Saturday (November 22nd).
Officers are now appealing for witnesses, with the suspect described as a Black male, around 18 to 20 years old, wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit.
The teenager was stabbed on The Aston Triangle on Aston University campus, following reports of a casual football match turning violent.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition with suspected life-changing injuries.
“Investigating officers have been working round the clock throughout the weekend and are now asking for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone who was at the match and has any information about the stabbing at the Birmingham university, or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward and speak to police.
If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.
You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.
Featured image via Canva