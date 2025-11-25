The Tab

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Francesca Eke | News

Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was stabbed at a football game at a Birmingham university campus.

The victim is currently in hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing after the incident, which occurred on Saturday (November 22nd).

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, with the suspect described as a Black male, around 18 to 20 years old, wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit.

birmingham university stabbing

via Google Maps

The teenager was stabbed on The Aston Triangle on Aston University campus, following reports of a casual football match turning violent.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition with suspected life-changing injuries.

“Investigating officers have been working round the clock throughout the weekend and are now asking for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone who was at the match and has any information about the stabbing at the Birmingham university, or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward and speak to police.

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time. 

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

Featured image via Canva

More on: University
Francesca Eke | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

norwich murder

UEA releases statement after man fatally stabbed in student accommodation is named

norwich student murder

Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at student accommodation in Norwich

Latest

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Why a Campbell’s Soup exec is being sued, after an explosive secret recording leaked

Hebe Hancock

His comments have gone viral

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Why a Campbell’s Soup exec is being sued, after an explosive secret recording leaked

Hebe Hancock

His comments have gone viral