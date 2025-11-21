Here’s what The Summer I Turned Pretty characters would study if they went to King’s

20 hours ago

Now that the internet’s favourite show has come to an end, we’re all missing our The Summer I Turned Pretty Wednesday’s.

Falling out of the cycle of watching the new episode, then immediately running to TikTok to watch the edits to Taylor Swift songs was like saying goodbye to summer. Following the third season and watching the characters at their respective colleges, wouldn’t you want to know what they would be like if they were at King’s?

Whilst we anticipate the movie and deal with the winter blues, here’s exactly what each of the The Summer I Turned Pretty characters would study if they went to King’s.

Isabel (Belly) Conklin- sport and exercise science

Belly would be one of those girls that are all over campus, juggling her time between meeting Taylor on the Strand, KCL Women’s Volleyball and taking a french course at the Language Centre. As for her undergrad, she would be taking Sport and Exercise Medical Sciences. Despite her high school volleyball fiasco, her love for sports will never fade.

Staying at Orchid Lisle and Iris Brook, she would definitely spend her time at New Hunt’s House Library studying all things sports psychology and nutrition.

Conrad Fisher- medicine

After getting outstanding scores on his UCAT, our medical student Conrad would be thriving at King’s. Conrad would probably hate the trek to Denmark Hill, but you would never catch him skipping a class.

Desperately trying to get his foot in the door of the medical industry, he would also make time on the weekends to go volunteer at King’s College Hospital. Occasionally you may find him taking advantage of the happy hour at Guy’s Bar with one or two friends, but otherwise he’s a pretty reserved guy.

Jeremiah Fisher- business management

Our super-senior Jeremiah would probably study business management in hopes of following his dads footsteps. Definitely going to sports night every Wednesday, he’s the type of guy that spends university hungover half the time. Rarely attending his nine am’s, you’re more likely to see him at Dover Castle meeting more people than his entire lecture hall.

Although, every now and then he may attend an American Politics society event in an attempt to convince people that he’s a serious businessman.

Steven Conklin- computer science

Steven would probably study computer science, with a year in industry of course. Not only would he do extremely well throughout university, but he would definitely graduate with first class honours.

There is no doubt that he would spend his years at King’s on the committee of the KCL tech society, making his way up from events management to the president in his final year. To manage his heavy workload, he would use the individual study pods for hours on end and perhaps you’ll even spot in the Franklin-Wilkins library.

Taylor Jewel- digital media and culture

Just like Belly, Taylor would be heavily involved in all things KCL. Working as a student ambassador content creator, you’ll find her all over the King’s Arts & Humanities Instagram giving her best advice to freshers. I can so see her in Covent Garden all the time, studying at all the cafés, trying all the pastries, and as many different iced lattes she can.

Oh and as for her degree? Our ultimate strand girlie Taylor would probably study digital media and culture, learning about all things concerned with the online space sounds perfect for her.

Cam Cameron- liberal arts

After spending his gap year travelling the world, and perhaps volunteering for some sort of wildlife conservation cause, Cam Cameron would be studying liberal arts with a year abroad. He’s a curious character, definitely very into reading and learning, he would be trying to take as many inter-departmental modules as possible.

Cam Cameron would certainly have a tight-knit group of friends that he shares a house with: Taking the underground from somewhere in South London, he would borrow books from the Maughan to read them on the tube home.

Featured image via @jennyhan on Instagram