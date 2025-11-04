The Tab

Right, here’s what The Celebrity Traitors cast would study if they went to King’s

Stephen Fry and English go hand in hand

Lily Barlow | Guides

With a costume department to rival that of a West End production, this season of The Traitors has seen many national treasures struggling to distinguish between who is a liar and who just uses the word flabbergasted.

But, more importantly, if they were to go to KCL after this series instead of heading back to Hollywood and their day jobs, what would each of The Celebrity Traitors cast study?

Jonathan Ross – politics

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

If he didn’t get into drama school, that is. After alliance-gate, he could be nothing other than an aspiring politician.

Stephen Fry – English

Anyone whose first thought upon entering a 19th-century Scottish castle is “where is the library?” must be an English student. 

Alan Carr – culture, media and creative industries

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman)

The way Alan has been controlling the narrative through comedy is something only a media student would know how to do. Hopefully, it will give him the skills to masterfully bluff his way to the final too.

Cat Burns – philosophy, politics and economics

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cat Burns (@catburns)

Cat Burns is a well-rounded individual; she’s smart, not too quiet and not too loud. She is the goldilocks of the Traitors and perfect winner material.

Tom Daley – nutritional sciences

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Tom would study nutrition because eating well in preparation for the Olympics is a hard habit to break. He would also be the president of the KCL Fashion Society. Did you see his funeral outfit? No further explanation needed.

Celia Imrie – sociology

She needs to improve her ability to read people without telling them that she is snooping. Maybe a sociology degree would help her?

Paloma Faith – music

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

She would get a first every time. No hours spent in the Maughan would be necessary.

Clare Balding – business management

Would she lead a team to record profits or into believing that she is a traitor? I think we all know the answer to that question. 

Charlotte Church – music

She’s got to join Paloma on the music course hasn’t she? Together, they would form a formidable duo and run KCL Music society.

Ruth Codd – psychology

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ruth Codd (@ruthcodd)

As the only faithful to spot Jonathan as a traitor, she definitely knows how to read people.

Joe Marler – sports psychology

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Marler (@joemarler17)

He would be able to use his rugby knowledge in this degree and hopefully gain the skills to finally spot a traitor. 

Joe Wilkinson – economics

If Joe went to King’s he would need to study something with a lot of group work that would allow him to take a backseat. 

Tameka Empson – dentistry

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @official_tameka_empson

Only a dentistry student would know how to keep their teeth that shiny, even when faced with a buffet every morning. 

Niko Omilana – digital media and culture

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Niko Omilana (@niko)

He would be able to put his skills as a content creator to good use, instead of them being the reason he got kicked out first. 

Nick Mohammed – law

He’s great at solving puzzles but does that mean he can crack the case of who the traitors are?

Kate Garraway – classics

Her reactions definitely belong in an Aristotelian tragedy. 

David Olsoga – history

David would be correcting the lecturers on their historical knowledge and he would also be leading seminar discussions every week. 

Lucy Beaumont – psychology

I get the impression that Lucy is silently understanding the group dynamics better than anyone else. 

Mark Bonnar – criminology

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Bonnar (@mark_bonnar)

His constant theorising would make him an ideal criminology student. 

Featured image via @tomdaley/@catburns and @niko on Instagram

Lily Barlow | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

The KCL Traitors: Whether you’d be a faithful or a traitor, based on your King’s degree

Here’s exactly which King’s College London campus the Celebrity Traitors are most like

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far