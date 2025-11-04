Right, here’s what The Celebrity Traitors cast would study if they went to King’s

6 hours ago

With a costume department to rival that of a West End production, this season of The Traitors has seen many national treasures struggling to distinguish between who is a liar and who just uses the word flabbergasted.

But, more importantly, if they were to go to KCL after this series instead of heading back to Hollywood and their day jobs, what would each of The Celebrity Traitors cast study?

Jonathan Ross – politics

If he didn’t get into drama school, that is. After alliance-gate, he could be nothing other than an aspiring politician.

Stephen Fry – English

Anyone whose first thought upon entering a 19th-century Scottish castle is “where is the library?” must be an English student.

Alan Carr – culture, media and creative industries

The way Alan has been controlling the narrative through comedy is something only a media student would know how to do. Hopefully, it will give him the skills to masterfully bluff his way to the final too.

Cat Burns – philosophy, politics and economics

Cat Burns is a well-rounded individual; she’s smart, not too quiet and not too loud. She is the goldilocks of the Traitors and perfect winner material.

Tom Daley – nutritional sciences

Tom would study nutrition because eating well in preparation for the Olympics is a hard habit to break. He would also be the president of the KCL Fashion Society. Did you see his funeral outfit? No further explanation needed.

Celia Imrie – sociology

She needs to improve her ability to read people without telling them that she is snooping. Maybe a sociology degree would help her?

Paloma Faith – music

She would get a first every time. No hours spent in the Maughan would be necessary.

Clare Balding – business management

Would she lead a team to record profits or into believing that she is a traitor? I think we all know the answer to that question.

Charlotte Church – music

She’s got to join Paloma on the music course hasn’t she? Together, they would form a formidable duo and run KCL Music society.

Ruth Codd – psychology

As the only faithful to spot Jonathan as a traitor, she definitely knows how to read people.

Joe Marler – sports psychology

He would be able to use his rugby knowledge in this degree and hopefully gain the skills to finally spot a traitor.

Joe Wilkinson – economics

If Joe went to King’s he would need to study something with a lot of group work that would allow him to take a backseat.

Tameka Empson – dentistry

Only a dentistry student would know how to keep their teeth that shiny, even when faced with a buffet every morning.

Niko Omilana – digital media and culture

He would be able to put his skills as a content creator to good use, instead of them being the reason he got kicked out first.

Nick Mohammed – law

He’s great at solving puzzles but does that mean he can crack the case of who the traitors are?

Kate Garraway – classics

Her reactions definitely belong in an Aristotelian tragedy.

David Olsoga – history

David would be correcting the lecturers on their historical knowledge and he would also be leading seminar discussions every week.

Lucy Beaumont – psychology

I get the impression that Lucy is silently understanding the group dynamics better than anyone else.

Mark Bonnar – criminology

His constant theorising would make him an ideal criminology student.

Featured image via @tomdaley/@catburns and @niko on Instagram