Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

6 hours ago

With Halloween week over, we’re swapping the endless rounds of vodka shots with mulled wine and hot chocolate. Going out for bonfire night in London as a KCL student is a must and it’s the perfect transition into the long British winter season.

Whilst these are the available Bonfire Night events, it’s always best to start looking for tickets from September. Next year, keep an eye out for Battersea Park, Alexandra Palace, Dulwich Firework Display, and Stow Firework Spectacular. If you’ve got no plans for this year, not to worry as there are loads of mini firework shows scattered across London so you’ll definitely be able to hear the fireworks all night long.

So, here’s a list of all the best spots to enjoy a firework show this bonfire night if you’re looking for some last minute plans. Spoiler alert: South London takes the cake this year.

Fireworks in the park

Organised by Merton Council, Fireworks in the Park is a ticketed event hosting everything from funfairs to live entertainment. Hop on the Northern Line down to Morden Park on the 5th to celebrate Guy Fawkes night this Wednesday.

Busy this reading week? Not to worry, the same event is being hosted this Saturday at Wimbledon Park. When booking tickets, bear in mind that there are two shows per day, the earlier one being the family friendly version.

Harrow fireworks

Hosting their 15th Annual firework show, Harrow fireworks have planned an entire afternoon full of entertainment. On 8th November, head to Byron Park to enjoy their musical firework show as well as indulge in their world food market.

Not only is this event a celebration for Bonfire night, but it also acts as a late Diwali festival. Celebrating the festival of lights, get your Henna done and check out some local businesses at the market.

Beckenham Charity Fireworks

Held at Croydon Recreation Ground, you can spend your Saturday afternoon at the Beckenham Charity Fireworks. By giving back to the local communities, the event has raised about £200,000 for South London charities over the years.

If you’re not a massive fan of the loud noises, the event has an earlier quiet display at six o’clock. If you’re planning on getting on some of the fairground rides, take some cash with you as some of them only accept cash.

Greenwich Park

A popular spot for tourist excursions, the top of Greenwich Park not only offers an amazing view of the city, but for any displays happening in the area. It’s not a ticketed event, so it’s entirely free.

However, be warned that there’s no official firework display at the park. By hanging out by the Royal Observatory you may catch some sparks of light, but just know it’s not guaranteed.

Coram’s Field’s

Located in the middle of central London, Coram’s Fields Fireworks Night is definitely a spot to visit. Make your way to Bloomsbury this Wednesday afternoon to enjoy the free event. But do keep in mind that it’s first-come, first-served as when it reaches capacity, there’s no chance of getting in.

Partnered with Great Ormand Street Hospital, you’ll be able to catch stage performances from school choirs and bands beforehand, so be ready to support the cheerful community.