The Tab

The KCL Traitors: Whether you’d be a faithful or a traitor, based on your King’s degree

Liberal arts students aren’t going to like this one

Katherine Chambers | Guides

Players, it is that time again where the game calls and it’s time to pick my traitors. And I do this at a round table of sorts: The round reading room in the Maughan Library.

Under the glow of the candle like lights before me, I see a variety of potentials as they type away (or take aesthetic pictures) and as your faithful host I shall reveal my decision imminently. It seems murder is close as I watch the fight for a seat at the round table unfold before me.

So, with nothing further to say, let the games begin…

History: Faithful

While some may suspect a traitor from this degree, I shall not be picking them to form part of the inner circle. Why you ask? Well, a versatile degree uses its analytical skills simultaneously with its creativity making it the prime candidate to spot a traitor and unpick clues as they do so everyday in their work. So, they would better serve the game as a faithful.

However, history could be a prime candidate for a recruitment further down the line to alter the narrative of the game, just as they wish they could with moments in history and to end up on the right side of history. But an even more compelling argument is the degree’s ability to yap, meaning they would eventually spill all their traitorous secrets accidentally.

PPE: Traitor

Now, it wouldn’t be a game of traitors without one incredibly likely suspect. This has to be PPE. Its ability to shift from philosophy to politics serves as the ‘faithful’ persona and projects this outward like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Love Blind Megan Paul baby

Everything we know about Paul, the father of Megan Sparkle’s baby after Love Is Blind

MAFS UK 2025 couple make it to end of the show but have since split after shock revelation

PPE also gives the ruthless, heartless vibes essential for murdering fellow teammates and even throwing other traitors under the bus to ensure their own survival. Making sure to always be looking out for a number one and leaving other players with their heads swirling.

Liberal Arts: Traitor

My next traitor, and an unlikely culprit with its seemingly innocent energy. This degree is able to float, to morph, and to relate to something else with ease, which allows their tracks to be covered while hearing what their fellow faithful truly think.

Their ability to act and understand drama will make them hard to decipher at the round table with their clever deflection or believable reaction when a faithful has been lost or banished.

Business: Faithful

To strategize and assess the market well, business would most definitively be a faithful. Leaving emotion at the gates of Bush House, business students would be able to take measure of strengths and weaknesses quickly and determine who would be the most advantageous vote at the round table.

Alongside this, they would be making sure to use skills of teamwork for a profit during missions to obtain shields and money, giving other faithful a return on their investments.

Medicine: Faithful

And finally, while technically they are a traitor studying on enemy territory so close to Strand Campus they are not a worthy traitor of the game in my books. As they rarely have time to look up from their MacBook’s to breathe, I doubt they will have the time to successfully murder a faithful while remaining hidden and inconspicuous.

They would also be a leading target for their systematic, clinical knowledge in executing a murder. Or is that the ultimate double bluff necessary to set the bricks a-tumbling…

Featured image via BBC iPlayer

Katherine Chambers | Guides

Read Next

Here are six last minute Halloween costumes that every KCL student can pull off

Here are four of the best ways to celebrate Halloween with your KCL flatmates

Here’s exactly which King’s College London campus the Celebrity Traitors are most like

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis