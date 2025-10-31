The KCL Traitors: Whether you’d be a faithful or a traitor, based on your King’s degree

2 days ago

Players, it is that time again where the game calls and it’s time to pick my traitors. And I do this at a round table of sorts: The round reading room in the Maughan Library.

Under the glow of the candle like lights before me, I see a variety of potentials as they type away (or take aesthetic pictures) and as your faithful host I shall reveal my decision imminently. It seems murder is close as I watch the fight for a seat at the round table unfold before me.

So, with nothing further to say, let the games begin…

History: Faithful

While some may suspect a traitor from this degree, I shall not be picking them to form part of the inner circle. Why you ask? Well, a versatile degree uses its analytical skills simultaneously with its creativity making it the prime candidate to spot a traitor and unpick clues as they do so everyday in their work. So, they would better serve the game as a faithful.

However, history could be a prime candidate for a recruitment further down the line to alter the narrative of the game, just as they wish they could with moments in history and to end up on the right side of history. But an even more compelling argument is the degree’s ability to yap, meaning they would eventually spill all their traitorous secrets accidentally.

PPE: Traitor

Now, it wouldn’t be a game of traitors without one incredibly likely suspect. This has to be PPE. Its ability to shift from philosophy to politics serves as the ‘faithful’ persona and projects this outward like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

PPE also gives the ruthless, heartless vibes essential for murdering fellow teammates and even throwing other traitors under the bus to ensure their own survival. Making sure to always be looking out for a number one and leaving other players with their heads swirling.

Liberal Arts: Traitor

My next traitor, and an unlikely culprit with its seemingly innocent energy. This degree is able to float, to morph, and to relate to something else with ease, which allows their tracks to be covered while hearing what their fellow faithful truly think.

Their ability to act and understand drama will make them hard to decipher at the round table with their clever deflection or believable reaction when a faithful has been lost or banished.

Business: Faithful

To strategize and assess the market well, business would most definitively be a faithful. Leaving emotion at the gates of Bush House, business students would be able to take measure of strengths and weaknesses quickly and determine who would be the most advantageous vote at the round table.

Alongside this, they would be making sure to use skills of teamwork for a profit during missions to obtain shields and money, giving other faithful a return on their investments.

Medicine: Faithful

And finally, while technically they are a traitor studying on enemy territory so close to Strand Campus they are not a worthy traitor of the game in my books. As they rarely have time to look up from their MacBook’s to breathe, I doubt they will have the time to successfully murder a faithful while remaining hidden and inconspicuous.

They would also be a leading target for their systematic, clinical knowledge in executing a murder. Or is that the ultimate double bluff necessary to set the bricks a-tumbling…

