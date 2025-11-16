Right, here’s what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be

4 hours ago

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, takes her listeners into the glitter gel pen world of her own thoughts and life experiences: Being in the music industry and public eye. As Taylor delves into different situations and emotions throughout the album, she essentially has a song for every KCL student and their degree.

So, here is what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be. And yes, my own self-given degree in Swiftology (to which I obtained the highest level of honours) allows the following conclusions to be made with accuracy and precision.

The Fate of Ophelia- english literature

It takes no Shakespeare (the pun is very much intended) to allocate the album’s leading track with those who live and breathe english literature here at King’s. From the title itself and the literary references throughout, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ is for the lovers of reading, literature and dramas.

Ophelia is of course from Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, most known for her eventual descent into madness and her death by drowning. Much like Ophelia who ‘lived in fantasy’, english literature students spend most of their time delving deep into different literature and analysing them to pieces.

Elizabeth Taylor- film studies

No one else knows how demanding and gruelling the film industry is better than film studies students (and, of course, Elizabeth Taylor). In the song, Swift reflects on life in the limelight and under the constant surveillance of the public.



Film studies students may also find themselves under such intensity, with the criticism, constant work and attention to detail required of them. They must be resilient like Elizabeth Taylor and Taylor Swift, despite their setbacks.

Father Figure- politics

Swift’s ‘Father Figure’ and the forces of power and authority she has dealt with in her life (namely the legal battle over the ownership of her masters) is reminiscent of the political world and politics students. So, if you find yourself being a more quiet student, this song may even remind you of your more outspoken peers.



The know-it-all’s can be some students’ worst nightmare during seminars, often coming across as intimidating. The tone throughout the song captures this feeling all too well, but Swift does say at the end: ‘I was your father figure’, which is the mentality that has to be channelled by those more reserved students studying politics at King’s.

Actually Romantic- history

The light-heartedly confrontational and sarcastic undertones in Actually Romantic resemble the on-going disputes between historians and their historiography. History students can relate to this, as almost all of their readings detail the constant battle between scholars and their painful inability to agree with each other.

There is never a sense of unity in the field of history, and neither did historical figures themselves see eye-to-eye. In the music industry, like in academia, there are just as many petty feuds between artists and one-sided feelings of resentment towards others. History students know a thing or two about this pettiness, and it can most certainly be rather amusing to learn about. All that is needed now is some popcorn!

The Life of a Showgirl- medicine

‘You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe’ quickly becomes ‘You don’t know the life of a medical student, babe’ as these students are constantly hassled with the many responsibilities that come with their degree. From unpaid placements to memorising never-ending medical terms, med students may find themselves feeling overwhelmed by the expectations of them.



The song shows this, as being an artist requires hard work, sleepless nights and a tremendous amount of effort. This is what makes a ‘showgirl’. For medical students, this is what will make them into the professionals they want to become, even if they are exhausted and hanging on by a single thread for now.

