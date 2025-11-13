The Tab

If you’ve done any of these six things, then you’re a certified fresher at King’s

Trust me, I’m a second year

Luella John

Being a fresher at King’s can be a daunting experience: You need to navigate a whole new city, new people and a new routine. But trust me, it won’t be long until you look back at these experiences with an inescapable desire to do it all again.

So, here are six tell-tale signs you’re a certified fresher at King’s. Whilst each one may feel a little embarrassing, I promise none of them are. It’s a rite of passage experience and you should be embracing it – they will all make great stories one day!

1. Visiting Dover Castle


Visiting the designated sports night pub, Dover Castle, for the first time can be an eye-opening experience. If you’re lucky enough to reach the bar, it’s sure you’ll be stuck there for the night. When I first came to King’s, I was surprised that DC was the chosen pub for sports night when it can only fit about two societies.

As a fresher this is a universal experience, and it’s more likely you will have spent your time consumed by the cigarette smoke that makes up the extension of DC governed by the third year PDA couples – move on please guys.

2. Flatmate thefts


It’s very likely that as a fresher in one of King’s student halls, by the end of the year you will leave with very few of your belongings.

Despite their weak defences, your flatmates will take anything desirable that you leave out. The cheese you spent a fortune on, your favourite mugs and your fun bottle opener – I know who you are!

3. Wearing your lanyard

The fashion accessory that is the KCL lanyard is a certified freshers’ experience and a great way for older years to recognise the newbies.

However, by the time your lanyard is lost in your bag, you’ll have flourished in maturity and you can say goodbye to your fresher status. Well done!

4. Using TFL


As a King’s fresher you will soon be introduced to the devil that is TFL.

One late night you’ll be scrolling through the best art of our generation on TikTok only to be rudely interrupted by the almost £10 TFL charge, followed by a potential fine for forgetting to “tap out”. One of the most painful rite of passgages for any fresher.

5. Loosing half your student budget at The Vault


By coming to London as a fresher, you will very quickly be struck by the price of a pint. Luckily, Kings’ designated student bar The Vault is a great alternative to the finance-bro-dominated London pub scene.

However, as a certified KCL fresher, you’ll blow your loan at this place after taking advantage of the student-friendly lower prices. Because who can say no to the curly fries?

6. Catching Freshers’ Flu


Last but not least, we have Freshers’ Flu. Despite the many warnings, nothing can prepare you for it.

By the end of Freshers’ Week, your pres will become Berroca and vodka followed by an existential trip to Heaven. Live, laugh, love the drag shows.

