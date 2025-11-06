Greta Thunberg speaks out in support of suspended pro-Palestinian KCL student

Greta has accused the university of ‘betraying its commitment to free speech and academic integrity’

4 hours ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has spoken out in support of a suspended pro-Palestinian King’s College London (KCL) student.

In a collaborative Instagram post with organisations like The Global Students for Palestine Network, Greta said Usama Ghaman’s suspension was an “unjust decision [following] pressure from Zionist lobby groups, to which King’s College shamefully surrendered”.

The post accuses the university of “betraying its commitment to free speech and academic integrity”.

KCL insists it does not discipline students for lawful affiliations or lawful protests, and that the suspension relates to a breach of university policies, which are intended to ensure the safety of those on campus.

21-year-old Usama’s indefinite suspension from KCL could lead to the Home Office cancelling his student visa. If he’s issued a removal notice, the student may have to return to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced political persecution.

A number of high-profile figures have since spoken out to condemn the decision from KCL, with Usama himself accusing the university of endangering his life.

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the move, telling Roar News TV: “The idea the university should withdraw sponsorship from somebody solely because they’re activating themselves on Palestine seems to me deeply disturbing”.

Leanne Mohamad, a British-Palestinian activist who ran against Wes Streeting in the general election, also condemned the perceived “targeting” of pro-Palestinian activism. She told The Independent: “I am disgusted that my former university is targeting a student simply for his pro-Palestine activism.

“KCL is already taking disciplinary action against 26 students, but Usama is the only one who is facing three sets of suspensions. I think this sets a very dangerous precedent, not just for us as pro-Palestine voices, but especially for international students who dare to speak out.”

Increased pressure to withdraw Usama’s sponsorship allegedly came from external groups. KCL had previously received an email from the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) urging disciplinary action against students involved in subjecting a speaker to “aggressive” behaviour at an event.

CAA says its work is focused on ensuring Jewish students are protected from harassment, and that the charity called on the university to investigate an event at KCL where a speaker was “subjected to aggressive behaviour”.

Greta Thunberg, who was recently detained by Israel for taking an aid flotilla to Gaza, urged “allies” to email KCL to “defend the right to protest and speak for Palestine”, and called for a boycott of the university.

Usama had three previous disciplinary proceedings for protesting before his suspension. A protest at a King’s Geopolitical Forum called “From Conflict to Connections: Israelis and Iranians in Dialogue” resulted in his suspension. The event reportedly finished early due to the disruption.

A KCL spokesperson said: “We want to make it absolutely clear that we do not discipline students for lawful affiliations, including support for pro-Palestine views, nor for participating in lawful protests.

“Any disciplinary measures are taken solely in response to breaches of our policies and regulations which are in place to maintain a safe and inclusive environment on campus for everyone.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our highest priority and proportionate action is only undertaken following a robust investigation, conducted in line with our policies and procedures, and only when behaviour has been found to be in breach of these regulations. We are proud of our long history of upholding the right to freedom of expression and the right to lawful protest.

“Many peaceful protests, vigils, and events that reflect our diverse student body have been – and will continue to be – held at King’s.”

A spokesperson for CAA said: “CAA’s work on university campuses is focused on ensuring that Jewish students are protected from harassment, intimidation and antisemitism.

“In this case, we raised concerns regarding the disruption of a speaker event at King’s College London, where the speaker was subjected to aggressive behaviour and chanting widely, including calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

“We called on the university to investigate and take appropriate action against those responsible, in line with its duty of care to all students. We are pleased that on this occasion, KCL has answered that call. All universities must uphold the principles of education, respectful dialogue and the safety of their Jewish students and their peers.”

Featured image via @gretathunberg on Instagram