We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again

1 hour ago

Freshers at King’s don’t need a sorting hat; they need a guest list and a hefty entry fee. Some make it out alive, and some fall victim to the dreaded Freshers’ Flu.

As it turns out, your accommodation can say more about you than your UCAS personal statement ever could. So, here’s what club we think resonates with your KCL accommodation. After this, you’ll never see your halls, or your nights out, in quite the same way again.

Hayloft Point – KOKO

Obviously, your club match is KOKO. It’s chic, classy and retro, just like the people at Hayloft Point. You go there to be edgy and pretend you’re at an underground rave. In reality, your idea of a wild Friday night includes a champagne bar and red velvet curtains at a vibrant theatrical location.

You choose to spend your time outside on the opulent KOKO balcony, instead of dancing by the DJ with the crowds.

Angel Lane – The Egg London

Egg London is your chaotic soulmate. It’s like Angel Lane: Strangely located, always full of drama, and somehow still standing at 6am.

If you live at Angel Lane, you’ve definitely told at least three people you’re still in zone one and the commute isn’t that bad. Deep down, you know you picked it for the ensuite and Westfield, but you’re still trying to keep your nightlife credentials intact.

Canada Water – Ministry of Sound

Living in Canada Water is like buying your rave outfit from ASOS or SUBDUED but still calling it “underground.” It’s polished, safe, and just edgy enough to convince your flatmates you’re fun — without ever actually being in danger of losing your dignity. So, naturally, your club match is Ministry of Sound. It’s a name that screams “I know how to party”, but in a controlled and ticketed kind of way.

You bought your tickets a week in advance, lined up an Uber before midnight, and called it a night before the 4am bathroom breakdowns and drama had started. You tell people you go for the music, but you’re actually there for the Instagram story under the lights in The Box. It’s okay though; so is everyone else.

Stamford Street Apartments – Fabric

If you stay in Stamford Street, your club soulmate is Fabric. Dark, sweaty, and cultishly iconic. Like SSA, it’s a little confusing to navigate, slightly overrated, and full of people who claim to be into “deep minimal techno”.

Really, you only came because your flatmate dragged you. You queued for over an hour, lost your mates by 1am, and still stayed until the lights came on. You’re committed to the experience, even if you’re not sure what that experience is.

Great Dover Street – Cuckoo Club

GDSA residents are polished, confident, and definitely know where the best late-night spots are — even if they only go out once a week. You like your weekends curated, your group chats on point, and your nights out with just the right mix of exclusivity and energy.

That’s why Cuckoo Club is your perfect match. It’s intimate and stylish whilst being low-key enough to avoid the chaos but vibrant enough to keep things interesting.

It’s the kind of place where the playlist is on point, the lighting sets the mood, and everyone definitely knows someone who knows someone. You go for the multiple rooms, basic pop music and Mayfair luxury, whilst still having an edge in this up-and-coming trendy nightclub.

Moonraker Point – Studio

Studio is your club match. Minimalist, sleek, and built for people who actually care about the music, it’s the kind of place where the DJ setup is treated like a temple. People come to lose themselves in the sound rather than just the crowd. Moonraker’s subtle cool meets Studio’s underground vibes perfectly. No frills, just a pure, immersive atmosphere.

Battersea – Embargo

Embargo is your club twin. It’s beloved by those who value a good night out without the pretentiousness.

It’s all about banging tunes, friendly faces, and a vibe that feels like a local secret. Battersea is just like Embargo, although it’s a little out of the way, loyal residents know it’s a hidden gem.

Atlas – XOYO

By living in Atlas, you’re right in the thick of things, balancing uni deadlines with a craving for real London nightlife that doesn’t feel like a tourist trap.

Your club counterpart? XOYO, iconic East London, always buzzing with fresh talent and a crowd that’s as serious about music as they are about having a good time. It’s energetic, eclectic, and unapologetically cool — just like Atlas residents who know how to work hard and play even harder.