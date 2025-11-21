Explained: Here’s what’s actually going on with Anadius, the huge The Sims 4 DLC ‘unlocker’

22 hours ago

One of the biggest names in The Sims 4 community, Anadius, has just completely disappeared, leaving behind one ominous final tweet. Here’s what’s actually going on with the famous The Sims 4 DLC “unlocker”.

Anadius deleted their site and left one last eerie message

After multiple years of posting tutorials on how to pirate The Sims 4 and its DLC content, Anadius deleted all their tweets last night.

“All done! Have fun playing the game!” he said.

The tweet has 7.9 million views and has caused a massive storm in The Sims community. There are even rumours going around that Anadius might be dead. But don’t worry, guys, our favourite hacker is still alive. Anadius has just officially retired after several years of posting tutorials on their site and regularly updating the content he made for Sims players.

His replies are full of people supporting the infamous hacker.

“Thank you for your service 🫡 I never would’ve afforded all the DLC and been able to play it without you. I hope you find happiness and money all the rest of your days,” one person said.

Now, when you click on their website, you get an error message instead, and all the Anadius content you may already have in your Sims game no longer works.

Here’s the sad reason why Anadius actually left

Lots of people have now come out to show their support for Anadius, and call out the people they think chased him off the platform by harassing the hacker to update his content and pirate the many, many DLC content that’s out there.