Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

Maisy Gledhill | News

A TikTok has gone viral after announcing the launch of a party in London that only allows men who are at least six feet tall to enter.

Dubbed the “Land Of The Giants” party, this ticketed event is happening on Saturday 31st January at Bricks nightclub in Brixton.

The club night has caused a lot of hype online, due to its controversial entry rule that men must be six foot or above to enter, while there are no such height requirements for women.

The creator of the TikTok, Le Grand GDR, confirmed in the video: “Yes, the men will be measured on the door, for sure”.

Tickets range from £12.50 to £20 for men and £12.50 to £15 for women. But don’t get too excited, they’ve already completely sold out.

Due to the popular demand, the organisers have announced another event happening in March, so if for some reason you’d like attend such a party, you’ve not missed out completely.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) for many of us uni students, this one’s a 23+ event. If you don’t quite make the cut yet, you’ll just have to wait your turn to find out what you’re missing.

Here’s what’s been said about the night on Fatsoma’s website: “Land Of The Giants is a YOYO night designed around height, presence, and status. This is a room where tall men are the standard – not the exception. When they walk in, the energy shifts naturally.

“For women, it’s the kind of night you feel before you enter. For men, it’s a space built to match your presence.

“Nothing forced. Nothing random. Just the right crowd, in the right room.”

Many viewers have commented to express their opinions on the matter, with one commenter saying: “Soo sad and embarrassing. Height shouldn’t be that important”.

Another adding: “That’s messed up. What time does the door open?”.

The creator has promised a “sick DJ line up” and told viewers: “If you are coming, come with energy, let people know what London is about”.

So, whether or not this event is for you, it’s definitely giving people something to talk about.

Le Grand GDR, YOYO and Bricks have been contacted for comment. 

