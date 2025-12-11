Your ultimate London winter bucket list: 6 things you need to try in 2025

Because you need to reward yourself for surviving the winter term

1 hour ago

It’s official, winter is here: the drop in temperature, shorter days, and Semester 1 deadlines coming in thick and fast. It’s not all doom and gloom, however, because the Christmas holidays are fast approaching, giving you time for that well-deserved break.

London is a fantastic city to explore in winter, already decked out with large Christmas trees, lights, and tinsel. If you’re a stressed uni student, looking to take a break and step into the Christmas cheer, here are 6 winter activities to do London.

1. See the Christmas lights

From early November, London is aglow with its iconic Christmas Lights. These lights have become a major tourist attraction due to their beauty and vibrancy, and seeing them is definitely worthwhile visit.

You can take a tour of them starting in the West End, then make your way through Oxford Street, Regent’s Street, Carnaby Street, Covent Garden, Bond Street and then Leadenhall Market. Bus tour tickets cost £31, including live commentary from a tour guide.

Though for a cheaper and perhaps more immersive alternative, you can simply walk around to see them, getting in some Christmas shopping along the way. The route taking about 90 minutes to complete from start to finish.

2. The light show at Kew Gardens

Another opportunity to see a spectacular light display is in Kew Gardens, where a regular evening show is held until 4th January. You can walk through a beautiful trail that will be lit up with bright, vibrant colours, and see the iconic Kew landmarks.

There’s also a wide range of street food, and a chance to drink some hot chocolate. Tickets prices start at £22.50 and sell out quickly, so make sure to book in advance.

3. Skating at Somerset House

You can’t stay in London during the winter and not go ice skating! London is famous for its many ice-skating rinks, and by far the most well-known is at Somerset House . Located near Temple tube station, Somerset House is in the heart of London, making it accessible from most London university campuses.

If you’re not a confident skater, you can take lessons with the Skate School, or go to a relaxed skating session. There is plenty of opportunity to get some food and drink, and it is located next to Waterloo Bridge if you want to take in some spectacular views of London. Tickets start at £15, and slots are available at all times of the day.

4. Battersea Power Station

One of my all-time favourite spots in London, Battersea Power Station used to be the heart of London’s industrial landscape. Now, it’s been converted into a shopping centre and tourist attraction.

This hotspot boasts a wide range of shops, restaurants, cafes, and cocktail bars. You can also go up one of the old towers and witness a breath-taking view of South London, or catch a movie at the cinema on the top floor.

Battersea Power Station is especially beautiful at Christmas, festive decorations and lights being put up. It is also another location to get your skates on, with a large ice rink recently being opened.

5. Winter Wonderland

Open until 1st January, Winter Wonderland is one of London’s most famous festive attractions. This Christmas theme park is immensely popular with tourists, and for good reason; it’s the perfect place to go on a day out with friends with its many rides, restaurants and shows.

New for 2025, Winter Wonderland is offering customers a choice of 5 exclusive packages in order to get the best experience. The Artic Adventure Package, Festive Favourites Package, Show Town Spectacular Package, the Five Peaks Ride Pass and the Santa Land Unlimited Ride Pass start from £25, and all come with their own perks.

Tickets sell out quickly, so make sure to book in advance!

6. Hogwarts in the snow

Harry Potter fans rejoice, until 18th January, the Great Hall will be festive, recreating the Yule Ball scene from the Goblet of Fire, it will be adorned in gold decorations. Giant Christmas trees are decorating iconic locations such as Diagon Alley, and the Forbidden Forest is a winter woodland.

A replica of the Hogwarts castle covered in snow will amaze you at the end of your visit. A Christmas shop will provide you with an opportunity to buy some special gifts for family and friends. Tickets start at £58.50 for a studio tour, and a shuttle bus can pick you up from Watford Junction.