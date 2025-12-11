Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

29 mins ago

The era of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 has barely begun – al we’ve done is meet the cast – and the drama has slapped us right across the breastplate. This drama is of course revolving around Discord Addams – the queen announced for the show wrapped up in controversy surrounding speculated beef with Shea Coulee and social media throwing around racism allegations (albeit with not a crumb of proof). So what’s going on? Well, after all the rumours Discord Addams has spoken out about the drama with the Drag Race season 18 ‘scandal’ and clapped back at it once and for all. And she did not mince her words.

What’s going on!?

Before season 18 cast had been officially announced, there were Drag Race fan rumours that Discord Addams would be removed from the cats due to alleged on set altercation with other cast members and past problematic behaviour. None of these rumours have any substance or evidence, but they spread fast.

There was also alleged beef between Discord Addams and Chicago legend Shea Coulee – with a post now vanished from Twitter that appeared to show Shea saying it was “on sight” with Discord if she ever came back to Chicago.

Discord Addams has spoken out about the Drag Race drama

When she was asked by Joey Nolfi in an EW interview for Drag Race season 18 about Chicago, Discord pulled a face and slagged off its poor weather by saying “I’m convinced that the lack of sun there does something to people’s brains.”

When she got asked if Shea’s post was real, Discord said “hard to say”. When asked if anything ever went down between them, Discord said “Not really… [it was] kind of just fun and then the internet took it as I’m this awful human being who deserves to be dead.”

She then addressed the rumours she got disqualified with good humour and said “There’s a rumour going around right now that I’m disqualified from this season. Like, we’re not even having this conversation right now. I’m not even here. I’m fully disqualified.” She continued her joke by saying “Here’s what happened. RuPaul found that tweet from Shea, realised that I’m a awful, terrible racist, and then disqualified me from the season. And I’m edited out.”

However she then declared she doesn’t get disqualified. She continued “There’s a rumour I got in a fist fight over an eyelash curler. There’s a rumour that RuPaul disqualified me… there’s so many fun ones happening right now, and I think it all stemmed from that tweet.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.