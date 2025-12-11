The Tab
Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

Harrison Brocklehurst

The era of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 has barely begun – al we’ve done is meet the cast – and the drama has slapped us right across the breastplate. This drama is of course revolving around Discord Addams – the queen announced for the show wrapped up in controversy surrounding speculated beef with Shea Coulee and social media throwing around racism allegations (albeit with not a crumb of proof). So what’s going on? Well, after all the rumours Discord Addams has spoken out about the drama with the Drag Race season 18 ‘scandal’ and clapped back at it once and for all. And she did not mince her words.

What’s going on!?

Before season 18 cast had been officially announced, there were Drag Race fan rumours that Discord Addams would be removed from the cats due to alleged on set altercation with other cast members and past problematic behaviour. None of these rumours have any substance or evidence, but they spread fast.

There was also alleged beef between Discord Addams and Chicago legend Shea Coulee – with a post now vanished from Twitter that appeared to show Shea saying it was “on sight” with Discord if she ever came back to Chicago.

 

Discord Addams has spoken out about the Drag Race drama

When she was asked by Joey Nolfi in an EW interview for Drag Race season 18 about Chicago, Discord pulled a face and slagged off its poor weather by saying “I’m convinced that the lack of sun there does something to people’s brains.”

When she got asked if Shea’s post was real, Discord said “hard to say”. When asked if anything ever went down between them, Discord said “Not really… [it was] kind of just fun and then the internet took it as I’m this awful human being who deserves to be dead.”

She then addressed the rumours she got disqualified with good humour and said “There’s a rumour going around right now that I’m disqualified from this season. Like, we’re not even having this conversation right now. I’m not even here. I’m fully disqualified.” She continued her joke by saying “Here’s what happened. RuPaul found that tweet from Shea, realised that I’m a awful, terrible racist, and then disqualified me from the season. And I’m edited out.”

However she then declared she doesn’t get disqualified. She continued “There’s a rumour I got in a fist fight over an eyelash curler. There’s a rumour that RuPaul disqualified me… there’s so many fun ones happening right now, and I think it all stemmed from that tweet.”

Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things got physical

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Kieran Galpin

Ariana said her posts were ‘degrading’

Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Claudia Cox

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

15-year-old takes his own life after criminals manipulate him in heartbreaking online s*x scam

Hebe Hancock

He was targeted by scammers

‘The ceiling’s caved in’: Newcastle students’ house destroyed as fire spreads through flats

Ella Morrison

Four Newcastle and Northumbria students have had to move back home

Islanders banned from Love Island All Stars

Blacklisted: Love Island bosses have banned these six Islanders from appearing on All Stars

Hayley Soen

The reason why is so brutal

Your ultimate London winter bucket list: 6 things you need to try in 2025

Samantha Edwards

Because you need to reward yourself for surviving the winter term

