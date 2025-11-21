The Tab
Drag Race UK seasons ranking

It’s been fierce: A definitive ranking of every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The quality drop from season two to season three was … a lot

Harrison Brocklehurst

Drag Race UK was once the absolute jewel in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise crown, but not every season has hit the dizzy heights that has made some of these seasons a cultural phenomenon. It’s definitely been a journey, but I truly feel like I’ve not seen so much Drag Race UK frustration with fans til this currently airing season seven. Whilst it’s not wrapped up yet, I think we’re near enough to the end to get the consensus on a proper ranking of every season of Drag Race UK. This is no shade to the queens, but more issues with the show itself and how unsatisfying or euphoric a season was. Let’s go.

7. Season 7

Season seven isn’t wrapped up yet and I’m sure the show is going to crown a worthy winner (I’d be more than happy with a Bones, Elle or Silllexa win at this point) – but it’s been a real low point for the show. The elimination order has been seemingly crafted in a way to piss off the fandom to the max. Everyone people were rooting for has been unjustly eliminated and the entire show has just not been hitting as good as the others even though there’s been some truly talented queens who deserved a bit more flair and a bit more life from the formula to showcase their skills.

6. Season 3

Drag Race UK season three came when the world was HUNGRY for it. Season one and two were so beloved, and I remember how happy we all were that because Covid delayed season two to the start of 2021 it meant we got two seasons of the show in one year. However, season three was widely considered to be a significant drop in standard. And this wasn’t the cast’s fault at all. The queens were all suffering from the lack of money making opportunities during the pandemic and it really showed in the final product – and yet the judges didn’t cut the queens any slack for it. Victoria Scone leaving early also clearly threw the cast off kilter when she was likely going to make the final. RuPaul’s obsession with Krystal Versace, whilst fair because she was gaggy as hell, gave it a predictable end where it felt like her victory was a forgone conclusion.

5. Season 4

Season four is a tricky one when ranking Drag Race UK seasons because the cast is god tier. Like, wow. Danny Beard is arguably the best winner in the entire history of the show – and has made an insane career off the back of that. But there’s something about the challenges this season that just give the whole thing a sort of dissatisfying energy. It’s still a decent and enjoyable season and the cast are to thank for that – but I remember feeling like the wind went out of the sails when Dakota Schiffer and Sminty and Baby all left too early.

4. Season 5

Drag Race UK seasons ranking

Extremely underrated. I would say season five feels like one of the least essential or quintessential seasons of the show, with the least iconic moments. And yet, it’s a blast. Very likeable cast and minimal drama – the whole thing just has a very cosy sense of fun and warmth that’s easy to get swept up in its magic. Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli were a proper top two battle where it felt like either could take it. I also loved underdog icon Kate Butch charming the entire world. The British Jinkx Monsoon lowkey.

3. Season 1

Drag Race UK seasons ranking

This is rough and ready history. I love it so much. I love how much the entire show feels like it’s winging it and how all the queens are just so different. Everyone started this show determined to make the UK franchise succeed after so many years of people wanting it. Whilst the cast are amazing and all of them have made a good name for themselves since, obviously this was our dearly departed The Vivienne really putting the UK on the map. What an utter icon, and it makes this season such a great rewatch in honour of her legacy to see a queen dominate so hard.

2. Season 6

Drag Race UK seasons ranking

An utter blast. By season six, I hope we can all agree that the cultural juggernaut era of Drag Race UK is sort of over. But this season proved why the show is still always worth your time. Six seasons in and we’ve got a cash prize and on of the best casts of all time. The challenges and the dynamic of everyone here is an utter joy. Whilst it may have felt at first that La Voix was going to sweep, and lowkey still should have won, when it got to that final five or six queens it felt like anyone’s game. So much talent. Kyran Thrax was incredible, Rileasa was a star, Marmalade was so talented and with an indomitable eye for fashion and Lill was just a fan fave of the highest order.

So much fun on a rewatch and proof the franchise still had life in it.

1. Season 2

Drag Race UK seasons ranking

Drag Race UK season two is not just the best of all the seasons in this ranking, it’s arguably top three Drag Race entire franchise seasons of all time. It’s that good. It’s so good that every time a queen goes it feels like a huge blow. The drama is insane, the looks are fantastic and it feels so unique in the sense that Covid disrupted filming and queens came back as if they were returning for an All Stars. Tayce is one of my favourite lip sync deliverers ever. Lawrence is a true star and legend. Bimini was a cultural phenomenon. The RuRuVision song contest episode is TRULY one of the biggest masterpieces in reality TV I’ve ever watched.

Peak Drag Race UK and makes me nostalgic for a time when Twitter was great, and when the entire country was stuck in the house so we stole our moments of pleasure by all sitting together and enjoying amazing TV at the same time. Covid was awful, but this season was the medicine we needed to get us through it.

