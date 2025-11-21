The Tab

Lancaster and Cumbria students: Here’s how to get your friends into Sugarhouse

We’d hate to see you stranded IDless in the freezing cold this winter

Erin Malik | Guides

One of Sugarhouse’s best features is that it guarantees a safe night out by only allowing clubbers with valid Lancaster or Cumbria student IDs to enter the club.

However, fear not, because Sugar also offers a way for your friends and family to enter the club with you if (and when) they ever come to visit.

Lancaster Students

If you’re a Lancs or Cumbria student, it’s super simple to get into Sugar. Just come to the club with a valid ID (e.g. a driving license or passport) and a Lancaster University or University of Cumbria student ID. You’ll be asked to show both of these on the door, so make sure to get them both out while you’re in the queue to speed up the process once you get to the front.

If you want to avoid having to bring your physical Lancaster ID card on a night out with you, you can download a digital version to your phone’s wallet via the iLancaster app. Just tap on your profile picture when you open the app, then either screenshot it or add it to your Apple/Google wallet.

Non-Lancaster Students

Lancaster University and University of Cumbria students are also able to sign in two non-student guests to the Sugarhouse each night. This must be done in advance (before 9pm on the night of entry) via the form on Sugarhouse’s website.

The form includes that guests “must be close friends or relations as you will be accountable for them whilst they are in the night club”… so choose your guests wisely!

Guests must, of course, bring a valid form of ID to enter the club. Once your group reaches the front of the queue, just let the door staff know that they’re on the guest register, and get ready to enjoy your night!

