Why it’s the best decision to move back on to Lancs’ campus for final year

Part of the Lancaster University experience is to spend a year living in the city centre, praying a 1A will show up to whisk you away to campus, with easy access to Aldi, and having to commute home from your society sessions.

However, there’s nothing quite like living on campus. College life at Lancaster is something we definitely take for granted; I couldn’t recommend anything more than moving back onto campus for your final year.

I lived in Chancellor’s Wharf in my second year, the uni’s city centre accommodation, directly across the road from Aldi. It was close to the Infirmary bus stop (where every bus goes towards uni), a six-minute walk away from my gym, and right on the border of the city centre.

As convenient as it was never having to do a big shop, or not having to tackle the SugarBus after a night out, and just being able to walk to the train station, commuting to campus was a harrowing experience.

I chose to move back onto campus for my final year because I have a lot of academic contact hours and am a part of many societies. Because of those society commitments, there were times I wasn’t getting home until well after 11pm, and walking past my old flat on the way to the Underpass just wasn’t it.

There’s a running joke between returning Lancs students that freshers complain about having to wake up at 8.30am for a 9am lecture, whereas the later years are waking up more than an hour before, just so they make sure they get to campus on time. Don’t even get me started on bad weather and buses.

From the moment third year started, I noticed how much more time I had. I ended up behind on my work in my second year as I was spending so much time travelling, preparing food to take with me, or waiting for buses. Most importantly, living on campus saved me from those random 50 minutes of hanging around between lectures when there’s not enough time to properly lock in.

For final year students doing dissertations, the library is a godsend. Especially if you struggle working in your room, it’s comforting to know that there’s an alternative study space a brief walk away that you can access at any time of the day. The college study spaces are also great if you don’t fancy tackling the Spine.

Yes, it’s annoying having to pay for extortionate bus tickets and coming back from socials alone. But when I get to leave my flat eight minutes before my lecture starts, I know it’s worth it.

The Lancaster University Accommodation Portal opens on 18th November, after the Housing Fair. The accommodation team has also announced that, if you apply by 31st December as a returning student, you can retain the same room prices for 2025/26.

For the first time, if you apply to live on campus in 2026/27, you can live with friends from other colleges! If your main reason for getting a house in town is that you want to live with friends, not in your college, your wish is their command.

