Here’s which London musical you should watch based on your King’s degree

16 hours ago

King’s students are incredibly lucky to be studying at such a well-located campus, with the entire London theatre district right next to them.

But with so many musicals on offer, it can be difficult to figure out where to start, especially if you’re not an avid musical theatre fan.

So, here’s a guide to which West End musical you should watch based on your King’s degree.

Les Misérables- history

“Do you hear the people sing?”

This musical follows the Age of Revolutions and it’s an emotional story focusing on the lives of Parisians against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

The award-winning Sondheim musical has been on the West End since 2004, selling out every night as theatre-lovers and history buffs go and see their favourite story come alive on stage.

Another honourable mention for modern history students is Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, set in early 1900s Berlin.

Hadestown- classics and ancient history

“It was the road to hell, it was hard times, it was a world of gods.”

While not exactly about ancient history, Hadestown follows Orpheus and Eurydice, two lovers from Ancient Greek mythology.

This show is, in my humble opinion, one of the best on the West End. Audiences can enjoy the beautiful live music, astoundingly technical set, and lively dancers as they ride an emotional rollercoaster watching Orpheus lose Eurydice again, and again.

An honourable mention also goes to Hercules, which recently opened on the West End, but this musical may make Classics students at times frustrated due to the variety of historical inaccuracies and lack of continuity.

The Lion King- STEM

“Its the circle of life and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love.”

This Disney classic is one of the longest running West End shows and the theatre lies directly in front of Waterloo Bridge, in the eyeline of any KCL student walking to The Strand (if that’s not a sign to go and see it, then I don’t know what is).

It’s perfect for STEM students as it can help them reconnect with the natural world after staying at the library past two am, or staring at their robotics homework until their eyes turn square.

The Devil Wears Prada- english and film

“Are you on the pulse? Or have you lost your touch? Are you all the rage or not so much?”

The Devil Wears Prada recently opened on the West End, boasting a star studded cast and music written by none other than Elton John. While it may not be my favourite London musical, it’s still fun and full of heart.

The musical pays homage to the movie, with iconic lines and dialogue being reused and new elements being subtly added in to enhance the plot.

It’s also visually stunning, with lavish sets and costumes, making it the perfect night out for fans of the iconic movie, and for English students aspiring to go into journalism.

Wicked- politics

“I hope you’re happy, how you’ve hurt your cause forever.”

On the surface, matching Wicked to politics students may seem like a strange choice. However, while Wicked is a fantastical prologue to the Wizard of Oz, it’s also about authoritative figures, unlikely alliances, and shifting public images.

In the musical, Elphaba and Glinda work on opposite sides of an authoritarian regime based on maintaining their power. Politics students can certainly draw some similarities from the musical to their coursework while enjoying defying gravity.

Hamilton- law

“This is the first legal trial of our brand new nation / the liberty behind deliberation.”

While you may have guessed Hamilton was more fitting for history students, I do think law students can relate to the rap courtroom battles and fast-paced lyrics of the show.

The musical follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, and the journey to and beyond the American Revolution, including the establishment of a brand-new legal system, making it the perfect match for law students.

Book of Mormon- theology and religious studies

“I believe that Jesus has his own planet as well and I believe that the Garden of Eden was in Jackson County, Missouri.”

This musical is not for the faint hearted, but if you’re looking for a light-hearted laugh, the Book of Mormon is a fun night out with your friends.

But be warned as it’s definitely not something to take your parents to see as it can be quite graphic. Don’t say you weren’t given a head’s up!