How to stay uplifted this winter in Lancaster

With the colder season also comes a change in mood, but here’s how to keep your spirits up

18 hours ago

As autumn leaves us with only a few orange remnants scattered along our paths, the winter season is approaching fast, and along with this sudden change comes something that many of us struggle with – seasonal depression.

If you’re someone who feels the change in season quite hard and you’re feeling low, we hear you. This time of year is one of the hardest for most; the nights are darker, the air is colder, and the atmosphere is simply not it.

If you’re struggling through this cold season, trying to stay in good spirits, and the cold is getting to you, don’t fret, because I’ve compiled a guide on how to stay motivated and full of festive cheer.

Getting outside early

This might sound like a nightmare to leave the warmth of your bed, but it is actually more beneficial than you think. It’s cold in the mornings, we know, and getting up for a 9am lecture does NOT help, but this time of day is actually the brightest.

If you can, try and get up at least once a week, a little earlier in the morning and go on a frosty morning stroll (bonus points: As you’re getting some exercise, which is also great to put seasonal depression at ease).

Put those fluffly socks on and get some natural sunlight. Even though the darker days are here, that won’t stop the sun shining through.

A new winter hobby

Let’s think of winter, not as the seasonal depressive season, but the season to try new things that you can’t during the warmer months. There are so many exciting hobbies to be learnt that are best for the winter, you could try:

Ice skating (Lancaster On Ice is coming back for 2025 on 21st November) Winter hiking – seeing frosty scenes and with the Lake District so close, it would be rude not to Winter photography Knitting/crocheting, there are lots of shops in Lancaster City Centre that have supplies Baking – many people like to try making bread this time of year, and how hard can that be…. Holiday decorating – making wreaths, baubles and your own Advent calendars Pottery painting – Craft and Common in Lancaster is a great place for this Bringing gardening indoors – start a little plant family

Read a new book/watch a new show

It’s time to move those titles on your to-be-read and to-be-watched list into the now. With the temperature dropping, we just want to stay inside, which is the perfect opportunity to get started on something you’ve been wanting to read or watch for a while, so get those slippers on and that herbal tea brewing.

Build small wins into your routine

We know that exam season is upon us, and with that comes stress and anxiety, especially as first years and struggling with seasonal depression does not help whatsoever.

However, instead of trying to be productive each day with your studies, instead, build small habits into your routine which help you feel grounded. You could: make a warm drink and listen to some calming music, take a 10-minute walk after lunch or light a candle while you study.

Staying connected

If you can, try and stay as sociable as you can, but keep it low-key if you’re not feeling your brightest. You don’t need to have deep conversations, but just sending a funny meme to the group chat, joining the FaceTime call for a bit, calling friends or family from home while you work or do chores or even sitting in a cafe just to be around others.

Keeping your space warm and bright

Just because it’s darker outside now, doesn’t mean;t mean your space has to be. A way that is great way to keep you uplifted is being in a space that lifts you and makes you and others feel welcome and cosy.

Add to your room to make it extra cosy this winter at Lancs. Whether you’re in your first year and want to make the flat cost or you’re in a second or third year and want to make your room bright, there are so many ways.

You could add a big, fluffy blanket, string fairy lights all around (also adding festive vibes), playing upbeat music in the background or even just tidying around a little makes all the difference to keep those blues away.

Self-care time

The best thing when struggling with seasonal depression is making sure you’re looking after yourself. This winter, you are a top priority, and there is so much to do. Give meditating a whirl or perhaps journaling your thoughts, trying some light yoga to feel present.

For those cutesy evenings, try a face mask, a new skin care step or a long, warm shower with your favourite products. If that isn’t your style, why not dance to your favourite playlist, or make a hot chocolate and have an early night in watching a nostalgic memory to make you feel secure and safe?

If the winter blues are getting to you, you’re not alone. This time of year is hard for so many, and if you need the extra support, make sure to reach out – Lancaster Nightline is always available for a chat.

