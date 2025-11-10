I’m a student… get me out of here! We tried out Lancaster Escape

3 hours ago

Ah, Lancaster – as much as we love it, even we can admit that it’s not the greatest place to bring your friends and family if you want something to do other than shop and eat.

However, fear not, because we have finally tried out Lancaster Escape, and now there’s definitely something to add to your Lancs agenda.

Lancaster Escape offers four escape rooms, built for two to six people, each having “an individual theme with a concurrent story-line, and is brought to life with set designs, props, animatronics and sounds”. The four rooms are:

Lancaster Escape is on North Road (if you’ve headed from Greens to Sugar at any point in your Lancaster life, you’ll have passed it) and it looks absolutely gorgeous from the outside when the fairy lights are switched on. Once you head inside, there’s a bar area with seating and games available to play while you’re waiting for your room or having a drink.

We went as a group of eight, so completed two rooms as teams of four. Team One took on the Cutting Room and Team Two aimed to Escape the Noose.

Cutting Room

Team 1 tackled the Cutting Room, which is described on the website as: “Working as investigative journalists your journey takes you on the hunt of a serial killer…. sadly, he is all too aware of this. You wake up in his lair, chained up with time running out until he returns to finish his job. Can you escape in time, unmasking his identity and working out where his next victim will be targeted….”

There were a lot of stairs to get up to the Cutting Room, and there were a few physical elements to it, so it’s definitely recommended to be agile if you’re heading to this one.

It’s always a sign of a good escape room where there are different tasks, instead of just locks. Without giving too much away, we had to use torches, metal balls, and various dismembered body parts to escape our room. The room definitely had an order to it, which meant we didn’t feel like we were aimless at any point. We found that this definitely worked with four people, but the room might feel a bit busy with more people than that.

Our group consisted of two people with a lot of escape room experience, and two with little experience, and this turned out to be a great balance for the level of difficulty. We escaped in 27 minutes (which put us firmly on the leaderboard) but didn’t feel like it was too easy or too difficult at any point.

Escape the Noose

Escape the Noose is themed around the infamous Pendle Witches of Lancaster; “the year is 1612, and you have been arrested and tried for being a witch… and found guilty! You have one hour until you meet your fate; the hangman’s noose. However, before you the Pendle witches have left you clues and puzzles to help you escape. Can you find your way out before it’s too late?”

There was a set of stairs to get to Escape the Noose, which consisted of two main rooms and a small intermediary room that you unlocked along the way.

The room began in a cell, and we had to search for different pieces of a key to get to the next room. In a similar way to the Cutting Room, there were a wide range of ways to solve the puzzles; the room involved code breaking using context clues and even making changes to the room itself to try and find clues. Unfortunately, one of the props broke while we were in the room, which meant the game master just had to give us the answer to one of the steps, which wasn’t ideal.

This room was also best suited for four people, as we feel like more people might have made it seem a bit crowded. Escape the Noose is the hardest room in Lancaster Escape, but we still managed to complete it in 31 minutes, so we did a pretty good job, all things considered!

Final Thoughts

Overall, we loved Lancaster Escape. It was a really great way to spend a Friday night, and the money felt well worth it. We can guarantee we’ll be back to try out the other rooms!

Prices range from £48-96, depending on the number of people, varying from £24 each (2 people) to £16 each (6 people). However, Lancaster Escape does offer 10 per cent student discount when you use the code LETMEIN, so make sure to check before you book!

You can find Lancaster Escape at 32 North Road, Lancaster, LA1 1NY.

Featured image before edits via Lancaster Escape website.