We asked Lancs students what song would save them from Vecna – here’s what you had to say

Don’t you just hate it when a demon from the Upside Down possesses you in an attempt to kill you and your friends? Honestly, running in the mindscape whilst dodging slimy tendrils and unexplained bog water can be a massive inconvenience.

But it can be made better by the blaring of your favourite tune to spur on your escape, so you might want to have a song lined up and tell your friends just in case. You don’t want to get caught being possessed and floating in Alex Square – that would definitely end up on one of the Lancs meme pages.

With the new season of Stranger Things on the horizon, The Lancaster decided to ask Lancaster students their chosen songs to jam into a walkman if they were to ever be captured in the lair of the psychic metahuman – and we are going to rate and judge them.

Some of you had amazing choices, others…need some help in choosing better life-saving music.

Starships by Nicki Minaj

I know a Sugarhouse veteran when I see one.

This song never fails to make anyone feel weightless and energised, perfect for running away from Vecna. It’s a perfect tune for attempting to remember all the hazy memories of good times on nights out to beat the possession from the demon. But I reckon most would be too distracted by dancing to the infectious rhythm to actually run from the monster.

However, I wouldn’t even be surprised if this absolute banger of a dance-pop anthem would cure Vecna himself, resulting in both of you putting your “hands up to touch the sky” in the Upside Down.

The Whole of the Moon by the Waterboys

This 1985 classic is an instant banger to save you from Vecna. The feel good lyrics really bring up a sense of nostalgia for the good times, perfect for fighting off a mind-capturing demon whilst he’s rudely trying to possess you.

It’s got everything: The strong synth fits perfectly into the 1980s theme and the upbeat tempo would spur even the most reluctant runners into fighting for their life.

Scream by the High School Musical Cast

Seriously? You’re being possessed by Vecna and you put on the song that introduced many children to the concept of an educational-induced breakdown? I mean don’t yuck someone on else’s yum – I guess.

In all (if any) seriousness, this power anthem is easily the best of Troy’s many, many breakdowns in the High School Musical series – with a pretty cool guitar solo and Zac Efron shouting “you can do it” in the bridge, it may or may not be a solid choice.

Even the music video has Troy Bolton running through the rotating halls of East High, the whole song oozing empowerment and independence. So maybe it’s not that bad of a pick after all.

Fake Plastic Trees by Radiohead

Are you okay? I mean this is a beautiful song with the powerful acoustic guitar and Thom York’s amazing vocals, but it stands out from the other, more hype-based songs on this list.

Perhaps the tune is sad enough that even Vecna himself would reflect on his life up until this point. Maybe you’d both end up having a heart to heart by the end of this song instead of him trying to kill you – that’s probably not an unlikely scenario in the Hollywood scheme of things.

Tit for Tat by Tate McRae

Okay, this is the first song I had never listened to on this list and I have to say I can see the potential. This track has a super good beat and instantly instils you with confidence.

The catchy pop chorus and sassy lyrics would be the perfect single-digit salute to Vecna as you ran away from him, all whilst easily dodging his projectiles.

And the finishing line of “I’m partyin’ without you” – a perfect final message for your survival, 10 out of 10.

Tragedy by the Bee Gees

Another classic for the list.

The falsetto and use of catchy synths is a staple of the late 1970s. The lyrics speak to the depressing situation of being backed into a corner by a man who is trying to kill you.

Its constant repetition of the title “tragedy” could go from a recognition, to your slim chances of survival, to a determination to survive. Plus, the infectious rhythm and melody of the song would probably even get Vecna showing you some staple moves of the 1980s, keeping him distracted whilst you make your gracious escape.

One by Metallica

I see we are sticking with the use of Metallica.

Unlike their Stranger Things featured song Master of Puppets, the song One follows the story of a seriously wounded WWI soldier, in which the soldier begs “please God, wake me” and “please God, save me” – pretty fitting given the situation.

The track starts off quite slow but gradually merges into the kind of powerful, fast tempo metal song Metallica is known for. Heavily distorted guitars chug away and powerful drumming is complemented by a guitar solo that is guaranteed to fill you with determination to get out of the Upside Down.

‘A good one’

Fair enough – keep it secretive.

But don’t come crying to us when no one knows what song could save you from the very likely possibility of Venca coming to possess you. I’m joking (mostly).

