The Tab

We asked Lancs students what song would save them from Vecna – here’s what you had to say

Get your Netflix subscriptions ready and get running up that hill because Stranger Things season five is right around the corner

Emma Netscher | Guides

Don’t you just hate it when a demon from the Upside Down possesses you in an attempt to kill you and your friends? Honestly, running in the mindscape whilst dodging slimy tendrils and unexplained bog water can be a massive inconvenience.

But it can be made better by the blaring of your favourite tune to spur on your escape, so you might want to have a song lined up and tell your friends just in case. You don’t want to get caught being possessed and floating in Alex Square – that would definitely end up on one of the Lancs meme pages.

With the new season of Stranger Things on the horizon, The Lancaster decided to ask Lancaster students their chosen songs to jam into a walkman if they were to ever be captured in the lair of the psychic metahuman – and we are going to rate and judge them.

Some of you had amazing choices, others…need some help in choosing better life-saving music.

Starships by Nicki Minaj

via YouTube

I know a Sugarhouse veteran when I see one.

This song never fails to make anyone feel weightless and energised, perfect for running away from Vecna. It’s a perfect tune for attempting to remember all the hazy memories of good times on nights out to beat the possession from the demon. But I reckon most would be too distracted by dancing to the infectious rhythm to actually run from the monster.

However, I wouldn’t even be surprised if this absolute banger of a dance-pop anthem would cure Vecna himself, resulting in both of you putting your “hands up to touch the sky” in the Upside Down.

The Whole of the Moon by the Waterboys

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

via YouTube

This 1985 classic is an instant banger to save you from Vecna. The feel good lyrics really bring up a sense of nostalgia for the good times, perfect for fighting off a mind-capturing demon whilst he’s rudely trying to possess you.

It’s got everything: The strong synth fits perfectly into the 1980s theme and the upbeat tempo would spur even the most reluctant runners into fighting for their life.

Scream by the High School Musical Cast

via YouTube

Seriously? You’re being possessed by Vecna and you put on the song that introduced many children to the concept of an educational-induced breakdown? I mean don’t yuck someone on else’s yum – I guess.

In all (if any) seriousness, this power anthem is easily the best of Troy’s many, many breakdowns in the High School Musical series – with a pretty cool guitar solo and Zac Efron shouting “you can do it” in the bridge, it may or may not be a solid choice.

Even the music video has Troy Bolton running through the rotating halls of East High, the whole song oozing empowerment and independence. So maybe it’s not that bad of a pick after all.

Fake Plastic Trees by Radiohead

via YouTube

Are you okay? I mean this is a beautiful song with the powerful acoustic guitar and Thom York’s amazing vocals, but it stands out from the other, more hype-based songs on this list.

Perhaps the tune is sad enough that even Vecna himself would reflect on his life up until this point. Maybe you’d both end up having a heart to heart by the end of this song instead of him trying to kill you – that’s probably not an unlikely scenario in the Hollywood scheme of things.

Tit for Tat by Tate McRae

Okay, this is the first song I had never listened to on this list and I have to say I can see the potential. This track has a super good beat and instantly instils you with confidence.

The catchy pop chorus and sassy lyrics would be the perfect single-digit salute to Vecna as you ran away from him, all whilst easily dodging his projectiles.

And the finishing line of “I’m partyin’ without you” – a perfect final message for your survival, 10 out of 10.

Tragedy by the Bee Gees

via YouTube

Another classic for the list.

The falsetto and use of catchy synths is a staple of the late 1970s. The lyrics speak to the depressing situation of being backed into a corner by a man who is trying to kill you.

Its constant repetition of the title “tragedy” could go from a recognition, to your slim chances of survival, to a determination to survive. Plus, the infectious rhythm and melody of the song would probably even get Vecna showing you some staple moves of the 1980s, keeping him distracted whilst you make your gracious escape.

One by Metallica

via YouTube

I see we are sticking with the use of Metallica.

Unlike their Stranger Things featured song Master of Puppets, the song One follows the story of a seriously wounded WWI soldier, in which the soldier begs “please God, wake me” and “please God, save me” – pretty fitting given the situation.

The track starts off quite slow but gradually merges into the kind of powerful, fast tempo metal song Metallica is known for. Heavily distorted guitars chug away and powerful drumming is complemented by a guitar solo that is guaranteed to fill you with determination to get out of the Upside Down.

‘A good one’

Fair enough – keep it secretive.

But don’t come crying to us when no one knows what song could save you from the very likely possibility of Venca coming to possess you. I’m joking (mostly).

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images before edits via Youtube

Emma Netscher | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Lancaster UCU says it’s taking ‘action short of a strike’, so here’s what that actually means

We tried out the new South Campus Co-op at Lancaster Uni and it’s changed our lives

What you can get for free in Lancaster on your birthday

Latest
Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years