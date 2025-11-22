The Tab

Hold on, is there a Wicked: For Good post-credit scene?

Here’s the answer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The long-awaited Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, comes out in cinemas this weekend. Besides all the excitement for the new song and ending for Glinda and Elphaba, everyone’s wondering if there’s going to be a post-credit scene this time.

Wicked: For Good is the second and last movie for the Wicked series. We’ll be saying goodbye to all our favourite characters forever, and lots of people are clinging on to the hope that we’ll get a post-credit scene to help make the magic last longer. Many popular films have started doing this, a trend that was popularised by the iconic Marvel films. So will Wicked: For Good be giving us an extra scene after the credits?

No, there is no Wicked: For Good post-credit scene

Sadly, Wicked: For Good does not have a post-credit scene. After the dramatic finale, the film simply ends with normal credits, a heartbreaking goodbye to the fun Wicked era. The good news is you don’t have to wait for ages after the film for a one-minute clip, so leave the cinema as soon as the film ends – if you can manage to hold in your tears.

There are no plans for another Wicked film, as the two movies tell the complete story of the Wicked musical. But if you’re still hooked on the characters you can start reading the actual Wicked book by Gregory Maguire, which is actually really different from both the stage musical and the movie.

Jon Chu, the director of both Wicked films, spoke to The Guardian about how important watching film in the cinema is to him.

“You have to put your phone aside, you sit with friends and strangers, you pay attention for two hours and you see the world through someone else’s eyes. I don’t even spend that much time listening to my loved ones. I feel a grand responsibility – if people are giving me this time, coming into this bubble, I have to use it, to say, ‘Do you see what’s happening on the outside?’”

Featured image via Universal

