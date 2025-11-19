The Tab

Here’s the ultimate London bucket list for every KCL student in their first semester

Proof that there is life in London beyond studying

Maria Kedzior | Guides

With Freshers’ Week long gone and everyone settled into student life, it’s time to really make the most of London. And since we live in one of the world’s biggest cities, the opportunities are endless.

So here’s the ultimate London bucket list for every King’s student in their first semester, just to get you started.

Iconic landmarks

Become a tourist in your own city and visit some of London’s landmarks to fall in love with it again and again. Seeing tourists, as annoying as they might be, makes you realise that you really are living someone else’s dream.

There is nothing better than that “I made it” moment, where you appreciate that you’re studying at one of the top universities in London. Embrace it, explore it and take some pictures while you’re at it.

My must-dos are the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and The London Eye. If you’re looking for something more chill, Covent Garden and Sky Garden are your best bets.

Top tip: For a fun weekend activity, choose a few spots with your friends and have a walk around.

Museums

Sometimes our brains need a change of scenery. So, put down your readings and gain a bit of knowledge in a more fun and interactive way. Whatever you’re studying, from history to engineering, there is a museum in London for you.

The best part? Admissions to London’s major museums are free. For more niche exhibitions, which require tickets, you can buy the Student Art Pass (from £5 a year, which is probably less than your society memberships) to give you free or discounted access to hundreds of museums and galleries across the UK.

Some of London’s best are The British Museum, Imperial War Museum and the Natural History Museum. If walking around museums isn’t really your vibe, you can take advantage of them in a different way. Instead of going to the same pub every night, go to museum “ lates” by enjoying good music and a cheeky drink surrounded by art.

And if you’re sick of studying in Maughan (or even worse, the Waterloo Library), try out some of the museum cafes that are home to the most aesthetic and chill study spots, often with great views.

Green spaces

Did you know that looking at the colour green helps your eyes relax and recover? Having spent hours staring at a laptop screen, they really need it. For an active walk, picnic, sunset pint or nap on a bench, you have to try out some of London’s parks and gardens.

My top picks near KCL campuses for a study session or study break are Victoria Embankment Gardens, Jubilee Gardens and Lincoln’s Inn Fields. So do yourself a favour and take a break, surrounded by nature. Your body and mind will thank you later.

Nights out

Without a doubt, for many of you, Freshers’ Week was a great introduction to London’s nightlife. However, night activities go beyond Fabric or Ministry. London has many different scenes and the first semester is the perfect time to grab your new friends, utilise the night tube, and find the corner that feels like your own.

For a night of culture and entertainment, go to The West End, BFI or Royal Opera House. If you’re on a budget, why not try one of London’s many bars, such as Simmons’s or The Vault and Guy’s Bar, which are closer to home?

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

