Here are the five best cheap eats near KCL for when your student loan runs dry

2 days ago

Living independently in London can be especially daunting when your student loan funds are running low. However, we KCL students don’t have to worry as there is a range of affordable eateries and discount schemes that are within a stone’s throw away from uni.

So, here are the five best cheap eats around KCL campuses. Rather than dropping your jaw, prepare to smile and thank us later.

Greggs

Famously known as one of the cheapest eateries in the UK, Greggs offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options at excellent value for money. From classic breakfasts such as bacon and sausage rolls for £2.60 to pepperoni pizzas for £2.75, Greggs remains one of the most affordable go-to options for students aiming to spend smart.

Branches can be found near all three major King’s campuses, offering both eat-in and takeaway options. With a wide variety of choices, Greggs caters to all food preferences, from vegetarian dishes such as the Cheese and Onion Bake to vegan favourites like the Vegan Sausage Roll – and my personal favourite, the oily pepperoni pizza, that’s just waiting for everybody to start munching on it.

Black Sheep Coffee

One of the main coffeehouse chains in the UK, Black Sheep Coffee has outlets on The Strand and Hatfields, which is just a short walk from the Waterloo Campus. It’s especially popular among students for the generous discounts available through platforms such as UNiDAYS and Student Beans.

For example, students registered on UNiDAYS can receive a 20 per cent discount on all orders and all drinks are just £2 on Mondays and Tuesdays, making this discount a lifesaver.

Brunel Sandwich Shop

Located among some of the most lavish restaurants in London, Brunel Sandwich Shop offers student-friendly prices for fresh sandwiches and specials. Highlights from the café include the chicken club sandwiches for £4.50 and jacket potatoes starting from £3.10.

Only a three-minute walk from Strand Campus en route to the Maughan Library, it’s the perfect spot for a quick and affordable lunch or dinner. However, do be warned that they run out of stock relatively quickly, which is because, shockingly, there are other students out there who wish to save money too.

Discount Apps: TooGoodToGo

TooGoodToGo is designed to help students eat affordably while reducing food waste. The app connects users with restaurants selling extra food at discounted prices. Listings can include everything from Bella Italia to McDonald’s.

However, over 50 per cent of the offers are “surprise bags,” which means students won’t know exactly what food they’ll receive. Participating restaurants and fast-food chains use this system to limit waste and reduce their carbon footprint.

Campus discounts and rewards

In addition to cheap eateries, KCL students can earn free drinks or pastries from on-campus cafés. The Moves+ app rewards physical activity with every 100 steps, earning you one point. For 2,500 points, students can earn a free drink.

After achieving 3,000 points, you can redeem a free pastry from selected cafés across all five campuses. This is the perfect incentive to get your step count up and will make that free triple chocolate muffin taste better than you will ever imagine.