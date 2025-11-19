The Tab

Here are the six most underrated KCL societies and why you should join them

Slowly narrowing down the 400 plus societies on offer

Leena Tageldin | Guides

Choosing a society always starts the same. You sign up to 10 during the Freshers’ Fair, go to one meeting for the free pizza, and then never show up again. Most people stick to the obvious choices: Sports teams, debate clubs, or something vaguely career-related to put on their CV.

Behind the fuss of team try-outs and casting auditions, the more casual, low-pressure societies enjoy less time in the spotlight. However, these societies often provide the best events and activities. You don’t need to be ultra committed, and there’s (normally) no running or LinkedIn sharing involved.

So, here is a list of what we think are some of the most underrated KCL societies. Just show up, grab a slice of pizza, and maybe find your people where you least expect it.

The Worldwide Cuisine Society

Almost every uni student has a cooking horror story to tell, which is where the Worldwide Cuisine Society comes in. With its unique live cooking classes, it’s perfect for those who are staying in accommodation and are new to the world of living alone and cooking for themselves.

This society creates a comfortable space to share tradition, culture, food, and cooking expertise with others, saving you from another night of dry, unseasoned pesto pasta. Alongside their mouth-watering recipes, this multicultural society explores diversity and history through food, allowing students from all kinds of backgrounds to take part in celebrating the vast international community at King’s.

The Mani-Pedi Society

The Mani-Pedi Society is just as incredible as it sounds. With events like gel nail workshops, Victoria’s Secret watch parties and karaoke nights, this society hosts the perfect socials for a girls’ night, although of course, they are available to anyone.

They even held a Jude Bellingham lookalike contest last year. I don’t think there’s ever been a better competition on campus. It’s clear that the Mani-Pedi society is by far one of the most entertaining and low-pressure societies available to join at university.

The Coffee and Tea Society

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @kcl_cat_society

As a new society, the Coffee and Tea Society is definitely an underrated must-go. Everyone knows the miraculous healing powers of a coffee before a 9am, or even a 5pm lecture. So, a society centred around every student’s holy grail seems like the perfect place to meet other hot-beverage lovers.

You may even discover the hidden gem cafes near campus, which could save you time and money. Besides, who doesn’t love a casual post-lecture chat with a hot drink in hand?

The Wholesome Society

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KCL LDR SOC (@kcl.lana.soc)

Hosting events like movie nights, tea parties, and arts and crafts activities, the Wholesome Society is perfect for a chill evening out, and is a great place to chat and make new friends.

As they also provide many alcohol free events, this society is great for a simple and relaxed evening in, especially after a day of stressful lectures. These events are also more accessible for commuter students, as the society includes numerous daytime and early evening activities.

The King’s Shakespeare Company

Finally, this one just had to make the list due to its incredible productions of Shakespeare’s plays. Alongside countless literary-themed events, this society hosts numerous performances.

Students can take part by auditioning or watching from the audience. The King’s Shakespeare Company is a brilliant, artistic addition to the many diverse societies at King’s College London, so it’s definitely a must-join.

The King’s Tab

Last, but definitely not least, we have The King’s Tab. Technically not a society, but definitely underrated and a lot of fun. Send us a message on Instagram if you would like to write for us. You know you want to!

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

