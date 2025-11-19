Here are the six most underrated KCL societies and why you should join them

2 days ago

Choosing a society always starts the same. You sign up to 10 during the Freshers’ Fair, go to one meeting for the free pizza, and then never show up again. Most people stick to the obvious choices: Sports teams, debate clubs, or something vaguely career-related to put on their CV.

Behind the fuss of team try-outs and casting auditions, the more casual, low-pressure societies enjoy less time in the spotlight. However, these societies often provide the best events and activities. You don’t need to be ultra committed, and there’s (normally) no running or LinkedIn sharing involved.

So, here is a list of what we think are some of the most underrated KCL societies. Just show up, grab a slice of pizza, and maybe find your people where you least expect it.

The Worldwide Cuisine Society

Almost every uni student has a cooking horror story to tell, which is where the Worldwide Cuisine Society comes in. With its unique live cooking classes, it’s perfect for those who are staying in accommodation and are new to the world of living alone and cooking for themselves.

This society creates a comfortable space to share tradition, culture, food, and cooking expertise with others, saving you from another night of dry, unseasoned pesto pasta. Alongside their mouth-watering recipes, this multicultural society explores diversity and history through food, allowing students from all kinds of backgrounds to take part in celebrating the vast international community at King’s.

The Mani-Pedi Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KCL Mani-Pedi Society 💅 (@kclmanipedi)

The Mani-Pedi Society is just as incredible as it sounds. With events like gel nail workshops, Victoria’s Secret watch parties and karaoke nights, this society hosts the perfect socials for a girls’ night, although of course, they are available to anyone.

They even held a Jude Bellingham lookalike contest last year. I don’t think there’s ever been a better competition on campus. It’s clear that the Mani-Pedi society is by far one of the most entertaining and low-pressure societies available to join at university.

The Coffee and Tea Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kcl_cat_society

As a new society, the Coffee and Tea Society is definitely an underrated must-go. Everyone knows the miraculous healing powers of a coffee before a 9am, or even a 5pm lecture. So, a society centred around every student’s holy grail seems like the perfect place to meet other hot-beverage lovers.

You may even discover the hidden gem cafes near campus, which could save you time and money. Besides, who doesn’t love a casual post-lecture chat with a hot drink in hand?

The Wholesome Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KCL LDR SOC (@kcl.lana.soc)

Hosting events like movie nights, tea parties, and arts and crafts activities, the Wholesome Society is perfect for a chill evening out, and is a great place to chat and make new friends.

As they also provide many alcohol free events, this society is great for a simple and relaxed evening in, especially after a day of stressful lectures. These events are also more accessible for commuter students, as the society includes numerous daytime and early evening activities.

The King’s Shakespeare Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King’s Shakespeare Company (@kingsshakespeareco)

Finally, this one just had to make the list due to its incredible productions of Shakespeare’s plays. Alongside countless literary-themed events, this society hosts numerous performances.

Students can take part by auditioning or watching from the audience. The King’s Shakespeare Company is a brilliant, artistic addition to the many diverse societies at King’s College London, so it’s definitely a must-join.

The King’s Tab

Last, but definitely not least, we have The King’s Tab. Technically not a society, but definitely underrated and a lot of fun. Send us a message on Instagram if you would like to write for us. You know you want to!