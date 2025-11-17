Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

1 hour ago

For many KCL students, hosting pre-drinks, playing card games and bonding with flatmates are some of the highlights of student accommodation life.

However, living in accommodation does come with its fair share of challenges and some truly crazy stories. If you weren’t grateful for your nice, normal flatmates before, you will be after hearing these tales.

The King’s Tab asked on Instagram for your worst flatmate stories, and it’s safe to say, they get a lot worse than a perpetual pile of dirty dishes in the sink (a true canon event).

‘Flatmate marinated chicken for two months, ate it, and was hospitalised’

Starting off strong with a classic kitchen nightmare. We all have at least one flatmate that is not culinarily gifted, but this feels like it definitely could have been avoided with a bit of common sense.

Hopefully your flatmate was okay and that someone has since taught them how to cook chicken…

‘Flatmate did not care that we could hear her having sex, it was LOUD and she said she wasn’t a nun..’

We’re all for sexual liberation, however this response is particularly shocking. I fear it’s common sense to be respectful of your neighbours at night.

It’s also definitely an awkward conversation to bring up to your flatmate. Hope you didn’t have a 9am lecture!

‘Flatmate ate my mums Fortnum&Masons macarons and stole £150 worth of food’

We’ve officially entered illegal territory with this one. Though I definitely wouldn’t recommend storing your mother’s especially expensive treats within the communal kitchen. I have to say stealing £150 worth of food is truly diabolical.

This one is definitely official complaint worthy as flat food shops in London are far from cheap.

‘Stayed at GDSA, forgot to lock my door, and at 1am a couple burst into my room looking for a place to shag…no one in the flat knew who they were or how they got in.’

There’s a lot of layers to this flat nightmare. First of all, this could’ve only happened at GDSA. Secondly, I will never forget to lock my room door again after hearing this.

I truly wonder what was going through that couple’s mind, wandering into a random flat in the name of young love.A mysterious ending, surely to be brought up amongst the GDSA security team for years to come.

‘Flatmate went in my room whilst I was having sex’

It’s looking like the main takeaway from this article is the importance of locking doors. Surely your poor flatmate knocked…

‘Flatmates brought home guests and performed the entirety of Hamilton the Musical’

Now this is perhaps the most favourable flatmate horror story, depending on whether or not they could sing.

Who doesn’t love some show tunes whilst they scramble to finish their reading? I know I personally would end up joining in for the finale.