It’s time to lock in: Here are the four best places to study around KCL campuses

2 hours ago

It’s that time of year again: The days are getting shorter, it’s already dark by four, and as the autumn leaves start to pile up, so do your assignments. By now, you’re probably searching for a study space that’s perfect for locking in and actually getting your work done.

These study spaces have been selected based on workability, their contribution to the romanticisation of London university life and variety. They’re all based around Strand campus, making them an excellent excuse to explore the city whilst feeling like you’ve hit your academic effort targets. Isn’t that what we all want?

So, here are four of the best study spots around campus that have been picked carefully so that you can fully achieve your goal of being an academic weapon!

The Maughan Library

Pronounced like prawn. The Maughan is a world-famous library, exclusive to KCL students where many of your favourite films were shot such as Enola Holmes and The Imitation Game. What bragging rights, right?

The Maughan is home to the Round Reading Room, which takes inspiration from the British Museum’s Reading Room. Although it does feel like the Hunger Games trying to get a seat in the Reading Room, it is the ultimate study space, with high scores in both romanticisation and workability capabilities.

Throughout the library, there are several study spaces, where everyone can find their perfect match. Inside there are single study spaces and group study spots for when you just really need to discuss the reading or just debrief after your seminar.

Bookshops

Bookshops are an amazing space to fully immerse yourself in a studious setting, where you might buy a book that never leaves your to be read pile. Yeah, the truth hurts okay.

Bookshops score high on our ratings, with some having cafés, so you can set up camp and actually force yourself to work under the watchful gaze of the public. After all, you wouldn’t want them to think you’re unstudious…

Waterstones Piccadilly is the perfect place. Here, you can have a change of scenery, where you can familiarise yourself with your city, all whilst finding your favourite bookshop which suits your tastes.

Bush House

Now, we understand that Bush House can be a little intimidating, although we just know that you’ll fit right in.

The building has a whopping eight floors to climb so we encourage you to explore each floor to find your personal fave. Your steps will skyrocket, trust us.

In our rankings of floors the eighth floor or the North and South Terraces ranks first, topping the charts with workability capabilities. On the eighth floor, you’ll find some of the best views of the London skyline, where you are welcome to sit outside on the terrace and snap a few photos between your pursuit of academic greatness!

Inside there are many tables for you to set up shop. If you get hungry, you can pop down to the Arcade Café which is another suitable study space on campus.

The Inner Temple Garden

Please, please, please get outside, don’t bring us to tears.

Although it isn’t open for many hours in the day, it is a hidden gem for outside study in London. You can study and get some vitamin D, what a combination! If you’re looking for some peace in between your lectures or to reconnect with nature after an eventful seminar, this is the place to go.

In this garden, the romanticisation is top-tier. The garden provides beautiful scenery and a quiet pocket in the loudness and hustle of London. This makes it the perfect outdoor study space, differing from the usual campus spaces.