The Tab

It’s time to lock in: Here are the four best places to study around KCL campuses

Because we all pledged to be academic weapons this year

Isabelle Brooke | Guides

It’s that time of year again: The days are getting shorter, it’s already dark by four, and as the autumn leaves start to pile up, so do your assignments. By now, you’re probably searching for a study space that’s perfect for locking in and actually getting your work done.

These study spaces have been selected based on workability, their contribution to the romanticisation of London university life and variety. They’re all based around Strand campus, making them an excellent excuse to explore the city whilst feeling like you’ve hit your academic effort targets. Isn’t that what we all want?

So, here are four of the best study spots around campus that have been picked carefully so that you can fully achieve your goal of being an academic weapon!

The Maughan Library

Pronounced like prawn. The Maughan is a world-famous library, exclusive to KCL students where many of your favourite films were shot such as Enola Holmes and The Imitation Game. What bragging rights, right?

The Maughan is home to the Round Reading Room, which takes inspiration from the British Museum’s Reading Room. Although it does feel like the Hunger Games trying to get a seat in the Reading Room, it is the ultimate study space, with high scores in both romanticisation and workability capabilities.

Throughout the library, there are several study spaces, where everyone can find their perfect match. Inside there are single study spaces and group study spots for when you just really need to discuss the reading or just debrief after your seminar.

Bookshops

Just sooooo aesthetic

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Bookshops are an amazing space to fully immerse yourself in a studious setting, where you might buy a book that never leaves your to be read pile. Yeah, the truth hurts okay.

Bookshops score high on our ratings, with some having cafés, so you can set up camp and actually force yourself to work under the watchful gaze of the public. After all, you wouldn’t want them to think you’re unstudious…

Waterstones Piccadilly is the perfect place. Here, you can have a change of scenery, where you can familiarise yourself with your city, all whilst finding your favourite bookshop which suits your tastes.

Bush House

Equipped with the best views for your Instagram story

Now, we understand that Bush House can be a little intimidating, although we just know that you’ll fit right in.

The building has a whopping eight floors to climb so we encourage you to explore each floor to find your personal fave. Your steps will skyrocket, trust us.

In our rankings of floors the eighth floor or the North and South Terraces ranks first, topping the charts with workability capabilities. On the eighth floor, you’ll find some of the best views of the London skyline, where you are welcome to sit outside on the terrace and snap a few photos between your pursuit of academic greatness!

Inside there are many tables for you to set up shop. If you get hungry, you can pop down to the Arcade Café which is another suitable study space on campus.

The Inner Temple Garden

Please, please, please get outside, don’t bring us to tears.

Although it isn’t open for many hours in the day, it is a hidden gem for outside study in London. You can study and get some vitamin D, what a combination! If you’re looking for some peace in between your lectures or to reconnect with nature after an eventful seminar, this is the place to go.

In this garden, the romanticisation is top-tier. The garden provides beautiful scenery and a quiet pocket in the loudness and hustle of London. This makes it the perfect outdoor study space, differing from the usual campus spaces.

Isabelle Brooke | Guides

Read Next

Right, here’s what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

If you’ve done any of these six things, then you’re a certified fresher at King’s

Latest

It’s time to lock in: Here are the four best places to study around KCL campuses

Isabelle Brooke

Because we all pledged to be academic weapons this year

Here’s exactly who I’m A Celebrity 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

Hebe Hancock

He’s actually huge

Right, here’s what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

To my fellow showgirls, I hear you and I see you!

Durham student accommodation firm fined over fire safety breaches

Charlotte Morgan

The New Elvet housing operator has been charged over £22,000 in fines

Sweet Treat Anyone? M&S Cabot Circus Opens Its Doors

Eleanor Beale

Grab your Sparks card and head down to Cabot Circus to peruse the aisles of the new 17,000sq ft store

All the reasons you’ll fall out with your housemates this year (and how to prevent that)

Issy Tarttelin

Cleaning dishes takes 10 minutes, a broken friendship can last until next June…

The university uniform: dressing for the Bristol gaze

Amelia England

You won’t graduate Bristol without a skinny scarf lingering somewhere in your wardrobe

Anti-immigration protest outnumbered by counter-demonstration in Bristol

Sam Green

Five arrested and police officer hospitalised during clash with police

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

It’s time to lock in: Here are the four best places to study around KCL campuses

Isabelle Brooke

Because we all pledged to be academic weapons this year

Here’s exactly who I’m A Celebrity 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

Hebe Hancock

He’s actually huge

Right, here’s what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

To my fellow showgirls, I hear you and I see you!

Durham student accommodation firm fined over fire safety breaches

Charlotte Morgan

The New Elvet housing operator has been charged over £22,000 in fines

Sweet Treat Anyone? M&S Cabot Circus Opens Its Doors

Eleanor Beale

Grab your Sparks card and head down to Cabot Circus to peruse the aisles of the new 17,000sq ft store

All the reasons you’ll fall out with your housemates this year (and how to prevent that)

Issy Tarttelin

Cleaning dishes takes 10 minutes, a broken friendship can last until next June…

The university uniform: dressing for the Bristol gaze

Amelia England

You won’t graduate Bristol without a skinny scarf lingering somewhere in your wardrobe

Anti-immigration protest outnumbered by counter-demonstration in Bristol

Sam Green

Five arrested and police officer hospitalised during clash with police

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12