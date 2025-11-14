Five University of Birmingham researchers ranked among world’s most highly cited

Fewer than one in 1,000 researchers globally are included each year

Five top academics at the University of Birmingham have been ranked among the world’s most highly cited, according to the new 2025 Highly Cited Researchers rankings.

The researchers – Professors Iain Chapple, Gary Collins, Nick Loman, Richard Riley and Yuli Shan – appear in the annual ranking by Clarivate, which identifies scholars whose work is most frequently cited by peers.

Fewer than one in 1,000 researchers globally are included each year, and they represent an impressive sweep of disciplines, conducting research ranging from infectious disease surveillance to climate-transition modelling.

The announcement coincides with the university’s preparations for its 125th anniversary in 2025. Professor Rachel O’Reilly, the institution’s pro-vice-chancellor for research, said the recognition reflects the scale and impact of research being carried out across disciplines at Birmingham.

She said: “I’m delighted that this year’s Highly Cited Researchers list continues to recognise our researchers’ impact on scholarship in their fields.”

To qualify for the list, each researcher must have produced a minimum number of Highly Cited Papers. These are publications that rank within the top one per cent by citations for their field and year in the Web of Science Core Collection over the past 11 years. Clarivate refines the list using additional quantitative indicators, qualitative review, and expert assessment by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI).

According to David Pendlebury, who leads research analysis at ISI, the list honours Birmingham scholars whose work shows both remarkable reach and responsible research practice. He said: “These researchers continue to shape the future of science, technology, and academia globally and deliver innovation that drives societal progress.”

Also recognised this year is Honorary Professor Wiebke Arlt, now based at Imperial College London, who previously led a major interdisciplinary team at Birmingham exploring how steroids shape health and disease.

Professors Gary Collins, Nick Loman, Richard Riley and Yuli Shan were also included in the 2024 list.

Clarivate highlighted Professor Shan in its online case studies, noting that being named a Highly Cited Researcher strengthens engagement with governments, environmental agencies and policymakers who depend on robust evidence to support meaningful climate action.

