Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Morgan Geyser briefly escaped custody over the weekend, 11 years after she and a classmate stabbed their friend 19 times to appease the urban legend, Slender Man.

Slender Man, a fictional supernatural character, was born in 2009 from the mind of Eric Knudsen. Usually depicted as tall, lanky, featureless, and white, Slender Man is sometimes shown with tentacle arms.

What began with a curious interest in the character soon wrapped into something much darker as Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier planned the murder of their friend to protect their families from the meme-turned-maniac. It happened in 2014, when Morgan and Anissa lured their friend, Payton Isabella Leutner, into the wooded area of a local park in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The 12-year-old’s stabbed Paytone, also 12, a staggering 19 times to “please” Slender Man and prove he was real.

Miraculously, Payton survived the attack.

In 2017, the two girls were declared not guilty by reason of insanity and remanded to psychiatric facilities. Anissa was sentenced to 25 years to life, but she was released in 2021 and sent to live with her father. Morgan got 40 years, but was released in 2025 to a group home where she would stay under observation until 2058.

That all changed over the weekend when Morgan Geyser escaped.

On Saturday, Morgan Geyser cut off her ankle monitor and escaped the group home in Wisconsin. She was on the run for just over 24 hours before police picked her up at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

“When officers arrived, they located both subjects sleeping on the sidewalk,” Posen police said in a statement. “The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one.”

Morgan didn’t want to give the police her name because she’d “done something really bad.” Instead, she implored the officers to “just Google” her name.

“After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had ‘done something really bad,’ and suggested that officers could ‘just Google’ her name,” the statement added.

A 42-year-old man was also picked up at the scene, but it’s unclear whether he had anything to do with her escape. He was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification before being released.

It’s not clear whether Morgan will face any further charges because of her escape.

At the time, a representative for Payton Leutner told ABC News: “Payton Leutner and her family are aware of the most recent situation regarding Morgan Geyser. Payton and her family are safe and are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure their continued safety. The Leutner family also wish to thank the outpouring of support from family, friends, and well-wishers who have contacted them during this difficult time.”

Featured image credit: Waukesha Police Department/HBO