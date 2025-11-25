The Tab

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Morgan Geyser was briefly on the run over the weekend

Kieran Galpin | News

Morgan Geyser briefly escaped custody over the weekend, 11 years after she and a classmate stabbed their friend 19 times to appease the urban legend, Slender Man.

Slender Man, a fictional supernatural character, was born in 2009 from the mind of Eric Knudsen. Usually depicted as tall, lanky, featureless, and white, Slender Man is sometimes shown with tentacle arms.

What began with a curious interest in the character soon wrapped into something much darker as Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier planned the murder of their friend to protect their families from the meme-turned-maniac. It happened in 2014, when Morgan and Anissa lured their friend, Payton Isabella Leutner, into the wooded area of a local park in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The 12-year-old’s stabbed Paytone, also 12, a staggering 19 times to “please” Slender Man and prove he was real.

Miraculously, Payton survived the attack.

Waukesha Police Department

Credit: Waukesha Police Department

In 2017, the two girls were declared not guilty by reason of insanity and remanded to psychiatric facilities. Anissa was sentenced to 25 years to life, but she was released in 2021 and sent to live with her father. Morgan got 40 years, but was released in 2025 to a group home where she would stay under observation until 2058.

That all changed over the weekend when Morgan Geyser escaped.

Morgan Geyer escaped 11 years after attempting murder in Slender Man’s name

On Saturday, Morgan Geyser cut off her ankle monitor and escaped the group home in Wisconsin. She was on the run for just over 24 hours before police picked her up at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

university of roehampton uk unis financial trouble

The 20 UK universities in the most financial trouble, based on their scary deficits

Credit: Cook County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

“When officers arrived, they located both subjects sleeping on the sidewalk,” Posen police said in a statement. “The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one.”

Morgan didn’t want to give the police her name because she’d “done something really bad.” Instead, she implored the officers to “just Google” her name.

“After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had ‘done something really bad,’ and suggested that officers could ‘just Google’ her name,” the statement added.

Credit: Madison Police Department

Credit: Madison Police Department

A 42-year-old man was also picked up at the scene, but it’s unclear whether he had anything to do with her escape. He was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification before being released.

It’s not clear whether Morgan will face any further charges because of her escape.

At the time, a representative for Payton Leutner told ABC News: “Payton Leutner and her family are aware of the most recent situation regarding Morgan Geyser. Payton and her family are safe and are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure their continued safety. The Leutner family also wish to thank the outpouring of support from family, friends, and well-wishers who have contacted them during this difficult time.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Waukesha Police Department/HBO

More on: Police True crime US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Girlala

‘I need help!’: Police release boyfriend’s chilling 911 call as he’s charged for TikToker’s murder

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Latest

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days