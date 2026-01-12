The Tab
Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Harriet Tyce from The Traitors season four might be the least incompetent Faithful ever. She’s already correctly identified three of The Traitors, and she was suspicious of Stephen before it was cool. If Harriet’s game plan of befriending Rachel works, and she makes it to the final, then she definitely doesn’t need the prize money. Harriet from The Traitors is definitely loaded – some people estimate she could have as much money as £15 million. Here’s a very nosy and somewhat invasive deep dive into how much money Harriet from The Traitors has.

Yes, Harriet from The Traitors is posh

Her father went to Eton, and used to be a judge. Her mother is a classicist. Harriet went to the private school The Edinburgh Academy, where sixth form now costs £22,200 a year. She three degrees, from the University of Oxford, City St George’s, University of London and the University of East Anglia (UEA).

the traitors harriet and some other faithfuls

Her book sales have gone up by 96 per cent while she’s on The Traitors

Presumably, you’ve learned by now that Harriet was a successful author before she was cast on The Traitors. Like, she already had a Wikipedia page! Sales of her books have gone up by 96 per cent while the show is airing, according to The Bookseller. We don’t know exactly how much money Harriet has made from book sales, but she won’t be minted from that alone. Harriet will have made extra money from appearing at book festivals and from World Productions optioning her novel Blood Orange for TV.

Her husband is a finance bro

Harriet’s husband Nat is a global co-head of rates for the Japanese bank Nomura. He’s worked there for two years, and before that he was at Barclays. We don’t know exactly what Nomura is paying Nat, but another British executive there made $12 million (£9 million) in 2023. I’m guessing he’s not exactly skint….

Harriet and her husband reportedly live in a boujie townhouse in Highbury, London (along with their kids, and numerous dogs).

Some unknown acquaintance of Harriet told the Daily Mail the couple were “absolutely minted”. They continued: “Her husband is coining it in but so is Harriet. Traitors pays – look at her sales. She is not a stupid woman.” It’s been estimated that the couple could have approximately £15 million between them.

If so, then that’s not much money less than it would take to buy the whole castle and estate from The Traitors. Ardoss Castle has been valued at approximately £16 million.

However rich Harriet is, she probably doesn’t need to win the prize pot on The Traitors.

Ahead of filming The Traitors, Harriet explained what she would win the prize money on. She said: “I would donate it to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as many dear friends have been affected by the disease including one of my best friends who sadly died in 2021 from secondary breast cancer.”

Featured image credit: BBC

