Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

He’s now spoken out

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The sudden and dramatic breakup between Love Island’s Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope has been gutting, and now there’s a video of her allegedly smooching influencer and streamer Marlon Lundgren Garcia.

It all started at the onset of 2026, with a source telling the MailOnline that Dami and Indiyah had separated after three years together.

“Indiyah and Dami have sadly decided to part ways after three years together,” the source said. “It’s been a difficult time for them both, they built their lives together, and no one expected their relationship to end so suddenly.”

Neither party addressed the rumours at first, besides Dami retweeting a shady tweet about “resentment”, but then a video circulated on TikTok showing Indiyah kissing Marlon in London. She’s since confirmed the allegations, taking “responsibility for my actions.”

“I am aware of the video that has been shared online,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I made a mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I understand the hurt this has caused. I won’t be commenting further.”

Who is Marlon Lundgren Garcia beyond the Indiyah drama?

@marlon3lg

Stayondatside #fyp

♬ original sound – notkayb

Marlon Lundgren Garcia is a Twitch streamer, influencer, and model with 4.1 million followers on Instagram, five million on TikTok, and 1.7 million on Twitch. The 24-year-old, who originally hails from Sweden, also played professional basketball before making it big as an influencer.

Marlon is one of the top trending influencers right now, popping up across the internet in various capacities. It was his stream where Haley Kalil’s legal trouble began, and he’s also referenced constantly in Looksmaxxing circles because of his insane facecard. He was recently cast in Euphoria.

Okay, so how do Marlon and Indiyah Polack know each other?

In a video allegedly filmed on December 3 by TikTok’s @boujee_lil_baddie, Indiyah was seen grabbing some food with Marlon Lundgren Garcia. They were surrounded by friends in the video, which was filmed at London’s Duck and Waffle, but that didn’t stop them from kissing.

It’s believed that Marlon and Indiyah met on the set of Inside, the Sidemen’s third season on Netflix. It’s set for release this year.

He’s addressed the video

In a Twitch stream over the weekend, Marlon was keen to address the controversy involving his smooch with Love Island’s Indiyah Polack.

Speaking directly to the camera, he said: “I don’t know why I’m addressing this at all. I’m just being honest with you. Someone recorded me kissing a girl … 24 year old man. Single at the time. Not talking to nobody. That she was fake? F**k no, she wasn’t fake. That’s my private life though. It’s that simple.”

Featured image credit: Instagram

